Navigating generations of talent through HR

Reneasha Simmons-Phillips, senior manager, people business partner, Liberty Caribbean Trinidad. -

RENEASHA SIMMONS-PHILLIPS has quickly risen through the ranks in human resources (HR), driven not by process, but by a genuine passion for people.

This passion has helped her develop programmes centred to do just that.

At 36, she has served as the senior manager, people business partner, Liberty Caribbean Trinidad (formerly C&W Communications) for the last four years.

She spoke to WMN on July 2 and reflected on her journey in the profession and the determination she has to transform the way HR is perceived.

Simmons-Phillips holds a degree in business administration with a concentration in HR and marketing from the University of New Brunswick (Canada) via UWI Roytec (Trinidad).

Immediately, she got a job in human resources at Ansa McAL Group, where she found her "true passion."

In 2019, she joined Liberty Caribbean Trinidad as a human resource officer with responsibility for Trinidad and Curacao. A year later she was promoted to manager.

Asked how she navigated her way as a younger manager, she said, "In the beginning I did experience challenges and dealt with self-doubt.

"Being the youngest person across the room, there's a voice questioning whether I belonged, more so when you're sitting with people whose experience is half your age."

She said she focused on building her confidence and surrounded herself with supportive people to help navigate those challenges.

"Thankfully I have an amazing team that supports me. When they see me second-guessing myself, they will keep me in check and validate my ideas."

Simmons-Phillips added that her age also brought benefits in better understanding the workforce she manages.

"I believe I am in a sweet spot where... I can understand a more mature demographic and being in the millennial space, I still have a view on what the Gen Z workforce is into and even the younger millennials.

"I can bring a better perspective in terms of what both sides of that line are like. That gap is widening in the workplace. So it's just giving a balanced perspective on what the business needs from different types of the workforce."

People-centred programmes to help future leaders

Simmons-Phillips said over the last two years, she has been focused on developing talent within the company after recognising the type of skills managers needed in the past were not necessarily the ones that would drive the organisation forward.

Since 2023, she has been behind several programmes to build leadership capability, from foundational management training to a full-scale leadership development programme.

"We had to quickly shift from a purely operational mindset where the focus was on fulfilling a managerial role to truly leading people and guiding them through challenges."

She said it was to ensure the managers of the organisation were prepared for the future and the changing landscape of the world.

The day-to-day supervisors were first approached to help them improve basic skills such as leading teams, navigating performance conversations, performance management and helping them to develop a holistic approach.

"We did it in two cohorts. We then did a session called optimising performance with that same group. That was more about optimising performance management and teachings on how to encourage teams to do what they're supposed to do.

"This year we looked at the upper management of the organisation, which is the level right below our senior leadership team."

Simmons-Phillips said the 12-month programme was aimed at helping leaders step away from operations and be more strategic.

"We're six months in and we decided to not go out for an external facilitator but to look for internal talent to do it.

"My chief financial officer did a session, and my director of business operations did a session; having our leaders train and pull the level right below them up to that leadership table is more meaningful because the message is coming directly from senior management."

Experience is the real teacher, strong family support

Although Simmons-Phillips holds an undergraduate degree, her plans to begin and complete a master’s were postponed due to the covid19 pandemic and the start of her family. She now has a four-year-old daughter and her husband, who she considers her biggest support.

"My family keeps me grounded because it gives me something to look forward to. I wouldn't trade it for the world.

"I have an amazing husband, who is my number one supporter and we have been able to balance both our careers and our child."

She said she does not experience any challenges balancing her job and her family.

"I have a lot of flexibility at work. My husband has a lot of flexibility at work. Like any other parent, I do sometimes have a bit of mummy guilt, but it is to position your mind that it is more of a sacrifice for their future to be more successful."

Despite the postponement of her master's degree, Simmons-Phillips has completed numerous courses and certifications, but it is more her non-academic, hands-on experience that she values most.

"Experience is the true teacher. I am privileged to work in an organisation where they look at hands-on experience and outcomes rather than what you have on a degree.

"Degrees are equally important, being able to apply the theory behind the profession. But for me, it's about gaining more practical experience and certifying it with hands-on practice."

Asked for her advice to young women wanting to get into the profession, she laughed.

"Go for it, but make sure you know what your motivator is. For me, HR has shifted so much. The public has not changed their perception of HR being the personnel department. It is no longer only personnel, it is a strategic partner at the table with the most important resource (the talent)."