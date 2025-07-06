Men accused in doctor's murder, kidnapping granted $1m bail

TWO men charged with murdering Dr Rudradeva Sharma, the nephew of former government minister Dr Chandresh Sharma, were granted $1 million bail each by the High Court on July 4.

Master Sarah De Silva granted bail to Antonio Francois and Mosiah Pope, who are charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Sharma and 19-year-old Akeem Marine.

They also face charges of kidnapping, robbery with violence, and illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

As part of their bail conditions, the men are not allowed to have passports. They are represented by public defenders Shaun Morris and Shane Patience.

The charges stemmed from the kidnapping of Dr Sharma, 39, of La Romaine, and Dr Prem Naidoo on January 15, 2020.

The two doctors had just finished working at the San Fernando General Hospital and were in Sharma’s SUV with Marine and others. They were allegedly kidnapped in San Fernando.

While escaping, the suspects crashed the SUV along the northbound Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Macaulay overpass in Claxton Bay. Sharma died at the scene. Dr Naidoo and three suspects were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital after the crash. Marine died the next day at the hospital, and Naidoo was discharged.

The two are accused of kidnapping both doctors from Rushworth Street and robbing Sharma of his cellphone worth $2,500 and his Honda CR-V worth $120,000. They are also charged with robbing Dr Naidoo of an iPhone valued at about US$175.