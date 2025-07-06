Hans Hanoomansingh hailed for immeasurable contribution to media, culture

Hansley "Hans" Hanoomansingh, broadcaster and veteran journalist, during a Newsday interview at his residence in Valsayn in October 2022. Hanoomansingh died on July 5. - FILE PHOTO

VETERAN BROADCASTER Hansley “Hans” Hanoomansingh is being hailed for his immeasurable contribution to local media and culture.

Hanoomansingh, 82, died on July 5 after an illness, his brother, Gideon Hanoomansingh, confirmed in a post on social media.

“In response to tremendous outpouring via social media and phone calls, I confirm with great sadness, the passing of my dear brother, Hans, a true patriot of Trinidad and Tobago, whose contribution to nation building was selfless and exemplary," Gideon said.

Hanoomansingh, a pioneering broadcaster and cultural advocate, worked for many years at Radio Trinidad and the National Broadcasting Service (NBS) where he developed a reputation for placing East Indian culture at the forefront of the national psyche.

In a statement on July 5, President Christine Kangaloo described Hanoomansingh as “a pioneering journalist and key figure in promoting Indo-Trinidadian culture.”

Kangaloo, in the statement, also presented excerpts of the citation to confer Hanoomansingh with an honorary doctorate at UWI’s graduation ceremony in October 2010. Prof Surujpaul Teelucksingh had read the citation.

Teelucksingh said, “He has led a prodigious life dedicated to radio and television. As a journalist he was as versatile as he was competent, having worked as an announcer producer, editor, news analyst and as an anchor of then Trinidad and Tobago Television’s flagship news programme, Panorama.”

He said during Hanoomansingh’s illustrious career, he has interviewed hundreds of personalities, “including South Africa’s indefatigable anti-apartheid warrior Desmond Tutu and Calcutta’s Angel of Mercy Mother Teresa.”

Teelucksingh continued, “He has produced, narrated and directed an enviable list of documentaries on people including all of our past presidents. Some used the airwaves to divide but he has used it to build, reconstructing lives of citizens and places.

“His pioneering programme, From the Silver Screen, was the most listened to programmes in the 1960s. He could produce documentaries on subjects as diverse as the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the Spiritual Baptists, Christmas and Divali. This speaks of an ecumenism that is surprising for one who grew up in a remote village 50 years ago.”

Culture Minister Michelle Benjamin, in her tribute, described Hanoomansingh as a “giant of broadcasting, cultural champion and a true patriot.”

In a statement, she said, “Today, Trinidad and Tobago mourns the loss of one of its mist distinguished sons – Hans Hanoomansingh, a giant of broadcasting, a cultural champion and a true patriot.

“Through his decades of service in radio, television and diplomacy, Mr Hanoomansingh gave voice to stories that shaped our national identity. He was a pioneer who brought Indo-Trinidadian heritage into our living rooms with grace, eloquence and deep respect for all cultures.”

Benjamin extended condolences to his family, friends, colleagues in media and all who were inspired by his life’s work.

“May his legacy continue to guide us as we build a more inclusive, informed and united nation.”

UWI lecturer Dr Jerome Teelucksingh said Hanoomansingh carried out his work as a broadcaster with professionalism and integrity.

“He was a respected voice at Radio Trinidad and the National Broadcasting Service (NBS) where he brought integrity, intellect and cultural pride to the national airwaves,” he said in statement.

“His passion for Indian culture led to his involvement with the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) where he served as President and was instrumental in developing Divali Nagar into a national institution.”

Former parliamentarian and social activist Devant Maharaj remembered Hanoomansingh as being “a fearless and principled voice in the media landscape.

“His stewardship brought integrity, depth and intellect to the national conversation,” Maharaj said in a statement.

He said Hanoomansingh was a “journalist, cultural icon and patriot whose voice helped shape the conscience of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Hans was more than a pioneering media professional. He was a man of immense dignity and unwavering commitment to truth, culture, and nation-building.”

Maharaj added, “His contributions to promoting Indian culture and heritage in our multi-racial society were immeasurable – especially through Indian programming that gave a voice to Indo-Trinidadian traditions during a time when such representation was rare. He stood a bridge between history and identity, between generations and communities.”

He said he also admired Hanoomansingh for his humility, kindness and generous spirit.

“He never sought the spotlight but his light shone regardless. Trinidad and Tobago has lost a cultural stalwart and an exemplar of public service. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his voice, his presence and his principles. His legacy will endure in the stories he told, the heritage he preserved and the example he set.”

Interim president of the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago Dale Enoch described Hanoomansingh as a “media person at heart.

“He loved media. He loved culture. He loved marrying the two. I am sure the industry, the profession, is a little poorer for his passing,” he told Newsday.

Former journalist and Newsday columnist Paolo Kernahan, in a post on his Facebook page, said Hanoomansingh belonged to a fraternity of media practitioners, whose professionalism and commitment are not likely to be replicated.

“He shared the constellation of excellence with individuals like Bobby Thomas, David Elcock, Barbara Assoon, Emmett Hennessy and many others. They were the voice of a generation – erudite, articulate, stoic and exemplary of the finest attributes of Trinidad and Tobago. They don’t make them like that anymore,” he said.

Hanoomansingh was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Gold in 1990 for his contribution to media and culture.

Raised in Las Lomas and Cunupia, Hanoomansingh developed a passion for communication and public service while attending Presentation College, San Fernando.

Teelucksingh recalled Hanoomansingh had made history in 1966 as the youngest MP (at 24) when he was elected to represent Caroni East on a Democratic Labour Party ticket in the second independent Parliament.

Maharaj added as a former MP, Hanoomansingh believed in the power of words and ideas to uplift and unify.

As the first president of the National Council of Indian Culture, Hanoomansingh presided over its transition from the National Council for Indian Music and Drama. He later conceptualised the Divali Nagar, which has become a staple on the national cultural calendar.

NCIC president and Independent Senator Deeroop Teemal said the country has lost a national cultural icon and activist.

“His contributions to Indian culture, in particular, have been unique in many regards and he will always be remembered for his leadership of the National Council of Indian Culture and for the conceptualisation which has become a national event of large magnitude,” he told Newsday.

Surujdeo Mangaroo, NCIC first vice-president, in a subsequent statement, said Hanoomansingh dedicated his life to the preservation and promotion of Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago.

“As president of NCIC he championed many initiatives that fostered cultural understanding, unity and pride within the Indo-Trinidadian community and the nation as a whole,” he said

“His visionary leadership was instrumental in the establishment and growth of the Divali Nagar, now a landmark event on the national calendar.”

Mangaroo said as a broadcaster, Hanoomansingh’s voice resonated across the airwaves, bringing news, culture and inspiration to generations of listeners.

Beyond his public roles, he said, Hanoomansingh was a successful businessman, known for his humility, integrity and commitment to uplifting others.

“His legacy is one of service, cultural pride and unwavering dedication of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The NCIC extends its deepest condolences to Mr Hanoomansingh’s family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. His contributions will be remembered and cherished for years to come.”

He said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.