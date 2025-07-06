Government plans targeted support for low SEA scorers

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath. - Photo courtesy OTP

CUSTOMISED instructional strategies supported by curriculum officers are among ways the Education Ministry plans to address the 6,043 children scoring below 50 per cent in this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.

The SEA results were digitally shared on July 3.

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath responded to Newsday’s questions about what plans were in place to address students scoring below 30 per cent.

The former People’s National Movement (PNM) had implemented a remedial programme for students scoring less than 30 per cent in the exam and included remedial in-person instruction during the school year and which extended into the July-August vacation period.

Dowlath said in his July 6 responses that while the intention of that programme was commendable, reports showed high absenteeism and limited measurable impact on literacy and numeracy outcomes.

“The ministry recognises that short-term interventions during the school break are insufficient to address learning gaps that have accumulated over the years.

“We are therefore introducing a more comprehensive and sustained support framework targeting students scoring below 50 per cent, starting from the transition to secondary school.”

The key elements of the government’s programme will include: transition support for form one students, curriculum adaptation and technological integration, targeted instruction with focused support in literacy and numeracy, more parenting programmes with crisis intervention, counselling and home visits, teacher training focuses on professional development and formative assessment strategies and use of data-driven decision-making tools like school climate survey and national assessments to track and guide these students progress.

The ministry also plans to do a comprehensive review of the School Code of Conduct and Discipline Matrix along with ongoing training for principals and administrative staff.

Dowlath said the ministry was currently reviewing the continuous assessment component of the exam, when asked about it.

“Our focus is on developing a more holistic approach to student evaluation that balances national assessments with classroom-based progress tracking.

“The reintroduction of continuous assessment is actively being considered as part of the reform agenda, and full details will be provided upon completion of the review,” he said.

Changes will be guided by research, stakeholder engagement and the government’s goal to ensure fairness, equity and improved student outcomes, he added.