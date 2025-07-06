Couva school honours top students

Standard five students of Oak Preparatory Private School enjoy the moment at their graduation ceremony. -

COUVA-BASED Oak Preparatory Private School honoured its top performers at its 2025 Graduation and Achievement Ceremony held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, last week.

The top performers were selected for outstanding academic and all-round achievements during the school year.

One of the stand-out students was Adonis Adolphus, of standard one, who won awards for Leadership, Academic Excellence, Most Disciplined, Excellence in Language Arts, as well as a member of the Principal’s Honour Roll.

Other honorees on the principal honour roll were Shreya Ramsumair, Anjali Jorsingh, Aara Roopnarine, Micah Bobb, Zayn Ali, Adon Faria, Preetam Baynee, Tasneem Shakeer, Aarya Mooloo and Kaylee Ramlakhan. Principal Samantha Singh said the school provides high-quality, holistic pre-school and primary school education in a nurturing and structured environment, laying a strong foundation rooted in discipline, creativity and character development. Valedictorians for the 2025 standard five class were Yohan Cyrus and Ziya Sagar. The feature address was delivered by Stephon Felmine, TTUTA Teacher of the Year 2025 and social media influencer.