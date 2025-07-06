CoP launches probe into police ‘prom’ video

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLICE Commissioner Allister Guevarro has ordered a formal investigation into a video circulating on social media that appears to show a marked police vehicle being used to take an unidentified young woman to a social event, following a media inquiry, on July 6.

In a statement, the police service said the vehicle falls under the operational purview of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, South/Central Division.

The statement said the Commissioner has requested written reports from all involved as public concern continues to grow over the footage.

“While these reports are being compiled, I wish to assure the public that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service remains firmly committed to accountability and transparency,” the commissioner said. “As investigations proceed, I ask for patience and prudence from members of the public. Let the process unfold as is expected in a professional law enforcement environment.”

He said that while police leadership cannot be everywhere at all times, the TTPS appreciates the public’s role in helping maintain the service’s integrity.

“The TTPS has consistently demonstrated its resolve to thoroughly investigate and, where necessary, discipline any member whose actions deviate from the standards expected of this noble institution,” he added.

Further updates will be provided once all the facts are confirmed, the statement said. The video shows a young lady exiting a marked police vehicle before posing for photos in front of the police SUV with its flashing blue lights. Several social media sites captioned the video as ‘Prom 2025.’