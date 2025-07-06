Brittle Windies implode, lose to Australia by 133 runs

Australia's Beau Webster celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite on day four of the second Test at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, July 6. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES succumbed to defeat by 133 runs against Australia in the second of a three-match Test series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on July 6. The result ensured the Frank Worrell Trophy stayed in the hands of the Australians as they now enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Resuming day four on 221/7 and a lead of 254 runs, the Aussies were eventually dismissed for 243 runs in the first session – setting West Indies 277 for victory.

However, another brittle batting display from the hosts against a menacing Australian bowling attack with the new ball saw them capitulate for a shabby 143 runs from 34.3 overs.

Another top-order collapse saw the Windies reeling at 33/4 in under 13 overs. A short-lived 38-run partnership was the maroon’s best response as skipper Roston Chase (34) and Shai Hope (17) attempted a middle-order recovery.

Shamar Joseph (24) hit some lusty blows in the lower order to delay the inevitable, but Australia tightened the screws to wrap up the match with a day to spare.

Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc (3/24) was their chief destroyer with the ball while off-spinner Nathan Lyon (3/42) also had solid figures. Pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up 2/33.

The final Test bowls off at Sabina Park in Jamaica, from July 12-16, in a pink-ball, day/night affair.

Summarised Scores:

AUSTRALIA 286 (66.5) – Alex Carey 63, Beau Webster 60, Travis Head 29, Cameron Green 26, Sam Konstas 25; Alzarri Joseph 4/61, Jayden Seales 2/45 & 243 (71.3) – Steven Smith 71, Cameron Green 52, Travis Head 39, Alex Carey 30; Shamar Joseph 4/66, Justin Greaves 2/22, Jayden Seales 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/52 vs WEST INDIES 253 (73.2) – Brandon King 75, John Campbell 40, Shamar Joseph 29, Alzarri Joseph 27; Nathan Lyon 3/75, Josh Hazlewood 2/43, Pat Cummins 2/46 & 143 (34.3) – Roston Chase 34, Shamar Joseph 24; Mitchell Starc 3/24, Nathan Lyon 3/42, Josh Hazlewood 2/33 – Australia won by 133 runs.