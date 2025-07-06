Blessings at the hospital

RECENTLY, I was at Scarborough Hospital in preparation for a minor procedure (removal of a skin tag). While waiting in the reception area, a woman entered, selling cucumbers and flavour peppers. I bought a bag ($20), as a friend had advised it is good to eat one cucumber daily.

The woman, Faith, had grown them herself and spoke of her bountiful supply of homegrown produce.

“Take my number and give me your feedback when you taste my cucumbers,” she said with the pride of someone who had baked an amazing cake. As I sit here writing this article, I have just consumed a “Faith cucumber” (as I will call it). My review: refreshingly sweet and crunchy; every bite a succulent burst of “hydration;” sharply clean, with no trace of pesticides (unlike other cucumbers I have tasted from the grocery – hence why I rarely buy them).

An older woman sitting next to me also purchased a bag of Faith’s cucumbers. In chatting, she told me that she too has a home garden and that on mornings she blends and drinks cucumber, patchoi, beet, sometimes with garlic, ginger or turmeric. Impressed, I made a quick mental note-to-self to do the same.

As I was considered a “first time patient,” I was eventually ushered into a room for a nurse to check my weight, height, blood sugar, blood pressure, etc.

When asked my name – Elspeth Duncan – the woman sitting at the desk next to us looked up, smiled and said in a sincere, meaningful tone: “Thank you for the work you do with animals!”

This brought a huge smile to my face. She told me that she has two rescues of her own and, like a proud parent, showed me photos of her two very happy-looking dogs. I was extra pleased to see they were "common breed."

Flash forward to the call I made to my friend (who had dropped me to the appointment) to come and get me ... Knowing it might take a while, I decided to go to the cafeteria for something to eat. While walking across the courtyard, an approaching elderly woman spotted me and burst into a radiant smile.

“You know me?” she asked, beaming. I felt as if I did...yet not.

“I don’t think so,” I replied, racking my brain.

“Well...I know you!” she said, still smiling. A very brief, but pleasant conversation ensued, and as we parted, she said: “Bless you. God is with you!”

I felt blessed indeed by her words and presence – in a way that tempted me to feel she was an angel who had momentarily “disguised” herself in human flesh just to come and interact with me on the visible plane.

At the cafeteria, there were many people, making orders and lining up to pay. “Do they accept Linx?” I asked a woman in a black dress, with a black cane. “Let me find out,” she said, smiling and moving toward the cashier. “Only cash!”

As I had only a Linx card, I thanked her and prepared to leave. “Wait, what do you want? I will get it for you!” she said.

The woman in front of her turned and also said: “Yes! Let me buy something for you.” Surprised and touched by their kindness and enthusiasm, I thanked them, but said I would eat when I got home.

Nevertheless, the two insisted on buying me something. “Accept your blessings!” said the woman with the cane (Vicky, as I learned). “We’re here to bless each other!”

“Yes! We are all one!” said the other (Barbara).

Feeling yet again that I was in the presence of angels, I succumbed, agreeing to a sandwich and a bottle of water. Digging in my wallet I realised that I had $28, nestled amidst some bills. Despite this, the women still insisted on paying.

Although I said that I could pay for my order with the cash I just discovered in my wallet, Vicky still handed me two $5 notes. “Thanks, but I have enough,” I said, giving it back. Smiling, she pushed it back into my hands. “Receive your blessings!” My bill amounted to $31, so Vicky’s addition was handy, leaving $7 change.

“I will pay this forward to the person behind me,” I told Vicky, who was still next to me. “That’s what we’re talking about,” she said. "Blessings!"