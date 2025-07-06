Beckles: PNM must unite to defeat ‘wicked’ government

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles speaks at a political meeting at its Central Regional Office on July 5. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles acknowledged that the party's previous leadership had made mistakes and asked supporters for forgiveness as efforts are now focused on rebuilding the party to unseat the current administration in the next general election.

Beckles made the plea during a political meeting at its Central Regional Office on July 5, the first forum since the new executive was sworn in last week.

"We apologise for whatever wrongs may have been done but we have to move on. We are in opposition. We need to get back into government and we need to remove this dishonest, vindictive and wicked government and we can only do that if we unite together and come together as one."

She said the party will be hitting the ground to meet with citizens having recognised that there was a disconnect between the previous leadership and membership.

"We recognise that you were telling us and you told us on the 28 April that we have to do better. We acknowledge that we made some mistakes and we have to right some wrongs and we are giving you the commitment that we are going to do better."

The party received some 100,000 fewer votes at the April 28 poll compared to the last election.

Beckles thanked those who kept the faith in them and said while she understood those who did not may have had their reasons, she believed they were now having second thoughts after seeing how the UNC was running the country.

She said in just seven weeks in office, the UNC has begun to show their true colours, especially with the thousands who have already lost their jobs.

In the largest dismissal, over 300 Cepep contractors had their contracts terminated on June 27, resulting in almost 11,000 employees under their employ losing their jobs.

Line minister, Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath, since said there were questionable hiring practices and missing financial statements at the company which requires a serious audit. He described the company as being used as a political prostitute by the former administration.

The dismissals have led the PNM to dub the minister Barry "The Little Butcher" Padarath.

Former Education Minister and PNM Lady Vice Chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said while Padarath was the face of the firings, it was Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar who was the real "butcher."

"So I speak to Kamla, stop trying to hide behind Barry. He ain't have no skirt tail for you to hide behind Kamla. We all know that the real butcher is you."

She added: "The decision to fire these women, these single mothers without even a grace period of adjustment is all you Kamla. You did it. The political blood is on your hands."

She said of the estimated 11,000 people who lost their jobs at Cepep, 50 per cent were women and 40 per cent of them were single mothers.

Gadsby-Dolly questioned how these job losses would factor into the country's social issues and if it was to create an enabling environment for the party's flagship campaign promise of stand your ground legislation.

She told Newsday she is concerned that job losses could push people into a life of crime and stand your ground legislation could see them killed.

"The fact is, some people do go into homes or do commit crimes because of want and need and if we are creating a situation where there is more need, I am concerned about the effect of that, what people may be driven to do in desperation and what may be the result of that. So I am concerned about the entire ecosystem."

She also expressed concern over the circumstances that would be proposed in the legislation to allow someone to use deadly force.