Australia regain control vs Windies on rain-hit Day 3

Australia’s Steve Smith plays a shot from a delivery off West Indies’ Jayden Seales on day three of the second Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada, on July 5. - AP PHOTO

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada: Steven Smith and Cameron Green both scored half centuries as Australia dominated play on the third day, on July 5, to seize the upper hand against the West Indies in the second Test here at the National Cricket Stadium.

Smith made 71 and Green hit a patient 52, as Australia ended the day on 221 for seven, to take an overall lead of 254 runs into the penultimate day.

On a day that featured several delays because of the rain, Australia, resuming from their overnight total of 12 for two, found themselves under pressure early on when Alzarri Joseph had nightwatchman Nathan Lyon caught by John Campbell at slip with the score on 28.

It would be the home side’s only success in the morning session, however, as Smith joined Green at the crease to completely change the complexion of the game during a 93-run partnership.

Smith took a while to get going, but once he did, he executed two magnificent drives off half volleys from pacer Shamar Joseph that raced away to the boundary.

The pair took Australia to lunch at 69 for three, with Green unbeaten on 31 and Smith on 20.

Following the break, rain delayed play by an hour, but once it eventually resumed, so too did the pair’s dominance as they took Australia past the 100 mark.

Green was the first to his half century, bringing up his seventh in Tests by driving Shamar Joseph back down the ground for four.

However, Joseph broke the partnership with his very next delivery when Green chased a wide delivery only to inside edge it onto his stumps much to his despair, to be dismissed for 52 off 123 balls.

There was no reprieve for the West Indies’ bowlers, though, as Travis Head then added 58 valuable runs with Smith for the fifth wicket.

Smith cruised to his 43rd Test half century by flicking Shamar Joseph to the fine leg boundary and by tea he had reached 70 with Australia in the ascendancy at 175 for four, an overall lead of 208.

Seamer Justin Greaves got the breakthrough immediately upon resumption, trapping Smith plumb in front for a well-played 71 off 119 balls, to leave Australia 179 for five.

With just two runs added, Greaves had Beau Webster caught at slip by Roston Chase attempting an expansive drive, as West Indies staged a late fightback.

And when Shamar Joseph was belatedly brought back into the attack, he delivered a ball that kept low and pierced Head’s defense to hit the off stump and dismiss him for 39 and make the score 212 for seven.

Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins then took Australia through the rest of the day without any further losses, while stretching their lead past the 250 mark.

When bad light brought an early end to play, Carey was unbeaten on 26 while Cummins was on four.

Greaves (2-22), Jayden Seales (2-29) and Shamar Joseph (2-54) have so far taken two wickets each. CMC

SCOREBOARD

AUSTRALIA 1st innings 286

WEST INDIES 1st innings 253

AUSTRALIA 2nd innings

(overnight 12 for two)

Sam Konstas b Seales*0

Usman Khawaja lbw b Seales*2

Cameron Green b S Joseph*52

Nathan Lyon c Campbell b A Joseph*8

Steven Smith lbw b Greaves*71

Travis Head b S Joseph*39

Beau Webster c Chase b Greaves*2

+Alex Carey not out*26

*Pat Cummins not out*4

Extras (b5, lb8, nb3, w1)*17

TOTAL (seven wickets; 64.3 overs)*221

Yet to bat: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-4, 3-28, 4-121, 5-179, 6-181, 7-212.

Bowling: Seales 16-6-29-2, S Joseph 12.3-0-54-2, A Joseph 13-2-42-1, Phillip 9-0-32-0, Chase 5-0-29-0, Greaves 9-0-22-2.

Position: Australia lead by 254 runs with three wickets remaining.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Richard Kettleborough.

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon.

Reserve Umpire: Deighton Butler.

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.