Woman, 34, gunned down in Enterprise

- File photo

A 34-YEAR-OLD WOMAN was found dead in a shallow drain in Enterprise on the night of July 4.

She has been identified as Valene Vanessa Campbell of Marcano Street, El Dorado, Tunapuna.

Police said a loud explosion was reported around 7.30 pm near Gibbs Street, Enterprise. Responding officers found Campbell lying face down in a shallow drain near Gibbs Street and Gibbs Street Extension with an apparent gunshot wound in her back.

A District Medical Officer pronounced Campbell dead at the scene and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Crime scene investigators recovered a spent round and the woman's purse.

Investigators are trying to determine a probable motive for the killing as inquiries continue.