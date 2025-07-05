Weekend baking

Cinnamon rolls - Wendy Rahamut

I always find baking on the weekend relaxing and having some home baked goodness around is always a good idea. Quick breads like the granola crunch bread is both nutritious and delicious, it’s perfectly good without the cream cheese frosting but then again who can refuse cream cheese frosting.

If you have extra bananas around baking a cake is a delightful option to banana bread. It is sure to be a crowd pleaser, and will be the prefect carry along treat to a family and friend gathering.

Cinnamon rolls are universally loved, these are especially great on a rainy day, warm from the oven, drizzled with frosting .

Happy baking this weekend!

Granola crunch bread

1½cups granola

½ cup milk

1 tbs lime juice

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp grated nutmeg

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1½ cups grated carrot

1 tbs lime zest

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp vanilla

Cream cheese frosting:

Cream ½ cup butter with 8 ozs cream cheese until smooth.

Add about 2½ cups sifted icing sugar.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Combine granola with milk and lime juice, let stand for 10 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, grated carrot and lime zest.

Combine vegetable oil with brown sugar and eggs.

Stir this into the granola and milk mixture.

Add to flour mixture and stir gently, just until combined.

Turn into a greased 9x4 inch loaf tin.

Bake until golden and risen, about 55 to 60 minutes.

Cool land frost with cream cheese frosting.

Serves 10

Banana spice cake

½ cup milk

½ tbs lime juice

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking soda

1 tbs baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

4 oz unsalted butter

1⅓ cups sugar

4 eggs

3 ripe bananas, mashed (1¼ cups)

Preheat oven to 350F.

Line and grease 2, 8 -inch round layer cake pans.

Combine milk and lime juice, let stand for 10 minutes until curdled.

Sift the flour, baking soda, baking powder, spices and salt.

Cream butter with sugar on medium speed until creamy.

Add eggs one at a time beating well between additions.

Puree the bananas with the curdled milk and vanilla. Do not over purée.

Fold the dry ingredients into the butter mixture alternately with the banana mixture in three additions. Begin and end with the flour.

Spoon batter into prepared pans and bake for 30 mins until a wooden pick comes out clean.

Makes 2 8-inch cakes

Chocolate butter frosting

4 cups sifted icing sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup butter

1 tbs evaporated milk

Sift icing sugar with cocoa powder and combine.

Melt chocolate chips over a double boiler.

Cream butter and add cooled melted chocolate, gradually add icing sugar and cocoa mixture.

Add a couple drops milk at a time to bring the frosting to a creamy consistency, if necessary.

Fill and frost cake.

Most delicious cinnamon rolls

For the dough:

1 tbs instant yeast

½ cup warm water

½ cup milk

¼ cup sugar

⅓ cup butter or shortening, melted

1 tsp salt

1 egg

3½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

½ cup melted butter

¾ cup sugar

2 tbs ground cinnamon

Glaze:

4 tbs butter

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 to 6 tbs hot water

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Generously butter the bottom and sides of a 9x12 inch baking pan.

In a large bowl mix yeast, milk, water, sugar, melted butter, salt and egg.

Add 2 cups of flour and mix until smooth.

Mix in remaining flour until dough is easy to handle.

Knead dough on lightly floured surface for 5 to 10 minutes.

Place in well-greased bowl, cover and let rise until doubled in size, usually 1 to 1½ hours.

When doubled in size, punch down dough.

Roll out on a floured surface into a 15x9-inch rectangle and spread melted butter.

Mix sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over buttered dough.

Beginning at the 15-inch side, roll up dough and pinch edge together to seal.

Cut into 12 to 15 slices.

Place cinnamon roll slices close together in the pan and let rise until dough is doubled, about 45 minutes.

Bake for about 30 minutes or until nicely browned.

Meanwhile, mix butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla.

Add hot water a little at a time until smooth, spread onto rolls.

Makes 15.

