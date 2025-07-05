UNC's Monday Night Report returns

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE UNC's Monday Night Report will return on July 7 at the Penal Secondary School from 7 pm with the prime minister scheduled to give the feature address. It was announced via a post to the party's Facebook page on July 4.

Party organiser and member of Kamla Persad-Bissessar's cabinet Barry Padarath said the prime minister wanted to remain connected with the party's base.

"This our thrust in keeping connected with them, keeping the line of communication, dialogue open with our membership and with the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

He said the platform would also be used to update the public on what the new administration has discovered and the progress being made in keeping promises made on the campaign trail.

"A lot of them we've already brought into effect in terms of larger policy decisions that involve large swaths of people across the country. For instance, WASA in terms of rescinding the transformation plan (and) securing jobs there, the TTRA (TT Revenue Authority repeal)."

In this vein, he said the party also resumed its weekly press conferences at party headquarters in Mulchan Seuchan Street, Chaguanas.

"We are intent on answering a lot of what is in the public space but also being active, more importantly being proactive, to sensitise citizens of what we've inherited, where we are as of now and where we intend on taking them."

Padarath wasn't willing to say what was on the agenda for discussion, saying he would rather PRO Kirk Meighoo make such pronouncements. Newsday was unable to reach Meighoo.

The forum is being held two days after the opposition PNM hosted its own meeting at its Central Regional Office in Enterprise with political leader Pennelope Beckles delivering the feature address. It was announced on July 3.