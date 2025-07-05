TT men 3rd at Caribbean Golf, Richards Jr cops best individual performer

TT golfer Chris Richards Jr - Photo courtesy TTGA

Trinidad and Tobago’s Chris Richards Jr was crowned best individual player of the 2025 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship (Hoerman Cup), and played a key role in helping the men’s team to third place when action concluded at the Barbados Golf Club in Christ Church on July 4.

The men’s team, comprising Richards Jr, team captain Liam Bryden, Gabriel Vanososte and Ryan Gomez, finished the tournament with a score of 28 over par, behind eventual winners Puerto Rico (+18) and silver medallists Dominican Republic (+27).

The TT men were forced to complete their second round on the final day, after day two (July 3) was suspended owing to rain. After completing their second round, the men’s team entered the final round in third place.

“Despite a strong push, they were unable to close the gap on the leaders and finished the tournament in third place overall,” a TT Golf Association (TTGA) statement said.

Jamaica (875), Bahamas (912), Cayman Islands (943) were fourth to sixth respectively while Barbados and USA did not finish the course.

Top scores for TT on day three came from Bryden (68), Richards Jnr (69), Vanososte (75) and Gomez (77).

Additionally, a standout performance came from Richards Jnr to cop the tourney’s best individual performer, finishing one under par over three days.

The TTGA statement described Richards Jr’s performance as “a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for TT.”

The women’s team finished sixth overall, with a total of +73, after completing their second round early on, then teeing off for their final round at 10.30 am.

Puerto Rico claimed top honours with a team score of 21 over par. Barbados followed in second with +44 and Jamaica in third, on +53.

The top performers for TT women on the final day were Tori De Freitas-Baptiste (81) and Isabella Ramdeen (82), the squad’s youngest team member.

The TTGA commended all players, coaches, and support staff for their dedication and sportsmanship at the tournament.