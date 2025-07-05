Teen, woman among four murdered in 24 hours

A WAVE of murders has swept across the country in the past 24 hours, with separate incidents taking the lives of a 14-year-old boy in Belmont, a 34-year-old woman in Enterprise, Chaguanas, and an unidentified man in Matura.

In the first incident, Zion Roberts, 14, a student of Success Laventille Secondary was shot dead near his Belmont home, while a 24-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.

Police said around 10.10 am on July 4 they received a report of two people being shot at Serraneau Road.

When they arrived, they found Roberts lying in the road near to D&D Mini Mart. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died at 10.30 am.

Police investigations revealed that around 10 am a silver Fielder Wagon stopped near D&D Mini Mart on Serraneau Road, when three gunmen came out and shot at a group of people who were building a shed in an open lot opposite the mini mart.

The men ran in different directions, while the three gunmen got back into the car and drove off.

The injured man was shot in his right hand. Police said the murder was probably gang-related.

PC Jaisumair is continuing investigations.

In a separate incident later that night, 34-year-old Valene Vanessa Campbell, of El Dorado, was shot dead in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Police said around 7.45 pm on July 4 they received a report of a shooting at Gibbs Street. They arrived five minutes later and saw Campbell lying in a shallow concrete drain. She had a single gunshot wound to the middle of her back and was already dead.

Police said residents heard the gunshot around 7.30 pm. They have not yet established a motive for Campbell's murder. One projectile was found at the scene. WPC Valdez is continuing investigations.

An unidentified man was also found dead in Matura on July 4, while a 24-year-old man was injured.

Police said around 8.28 pm on July 4 they received a report of gunshots at Thomas Trace. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his right heel and thigh.

He told police around 8.20 pm he was walking with a headlight on his head on Thomas Trace, when he saw a man with a gun pointing it at him.

He ran away. The gunman, however, shot at him, hitting him. He called the police.

Police took him to hospital after he pointed out where the incident took place.

Further checks in the area lead to police finding a man wearing a black long-sleeve hoodie, blue boxers, long green cargo pants and a headlight around his neck in some bushes. The man was still alive and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he later died.

Police found ten 5.56 spent shell casings at the scene. An investigator was yet to be appointed. Inquiries are continuing.

Newsday also understands there was a murder in Morvant. However, further information was not yet available.