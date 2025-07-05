Signal Hill Government Primary tops Tobago SEA results

Sierra Brebnor of Signal Hill Primary Government is delighted as she checks her SEA results online on July 3 at her home in Signal Hill, Tobago. Sierra passed for her first choice, Bishop's High School. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

STUDENTS of the Signal Hill Government Primary School dominated Tobago's top five performing Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) list.

This from the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology, which congratulated the 999 students from Tobago who sat the April 10 exam.

The SEA results were released shortly before 11 pm on July 3 on the Education Ministry's website.

This milestone, the division said, marks not just the culmination of years of primary schooling, but the exciting beginning of a brand-new chapter filled with promise, growth, and opportunity

“We recognise the tremendous effort and determination it took to reach this point. The commitment shown by students, the encouragement provided by parents, the tireless support of teachers, and the steady guidance of school leaders have all played a critical role in shaping these young minds. Tobago’s educational journey is a collective one, and the Division commends the entire school community for helping our students cross this important threshold.”

The Division also recognised Tobago’s top performing schools based on the highest average SEA performance in 2025.

“Leading the list is Signal Hill Government Primary School, which produced three of the island’s top five performers. The top performing schools, in order of merit, are – ​Signal Hill Government Primary School, Buccoo Government Primary School, Bethesda Government Primary School, St Nicholas Primary School and Black Rock Government Primary School.”

It noted that these results are a testament of the hard work and commitment of the teaching staff, leadership teams, and school communities that consistently strive to deliver quality education across Tobago.

“We are especially proud to celebrate the achievements of Tobago’s top five SEA performers, whose stellar results reflect excellence, focus, and support at every level – Seyshelley Duncan from Signal Hill Government Primary School; Khylie Charles from Signal Hill Government Primary School; Zayd Ewing from St Nicholas Primary School; Dmarcus Walcott from Signal Hill Government Primary School; and Je’niyah Waldron from Scarborough Roman Catholic Primary School.”

These students, it said have distinguished themselves through consistent effort and academic discipline.

“We commend them, as well as the schools that helped shape their success.”

Newsday caught up with Sierra Brebnor, a student of the Signal Hill Government Primary, who passed for her first choice – Bishop’s High School.

“I feel really excited – grateful. I did put in the hard work, and I was like I have to go Bishop’s.”

Brebnor wants to follow in her mother and grandmother’s footsteps one day by becoming a teacher. She thanked God, her church family and her teacher – Giselle Fraser.

Her mother, Tineesia said: “I am very elated. When we saw the results, it was much expected as Sierra is an exceptional student, and she puts in the hard work.”

She conveyed the same gratitude as well, noting that she is looking forward to her daughter’s next chapter.

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago Officer Bradon Roberts said he has seen some of the results and is looking forward to the “programmes that will help the children prosper.”

“It is now to ensure that those who have not done so well we have programmes for them. My concern has always been not so much the top performers but the students who are leaving primary school and cannot read well and cannot write – that has always been my major concern.”