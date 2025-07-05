Modi grateful for ORTT: Symbol of eternal friendship between India, Trinidad and Tobago

President Christine Kangaloo congratulates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after presenting him with the Order of the Republic of TT, this country’s highest award, on July 4 at President’s House, St Ann’s. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was grateful to the government and people of TT for awarding him with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT). The award was given to him by President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s on July 4.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Cabinet Ministers, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, members of India’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and other specially invited guests.

Modi said he accepted the award on behalf of the people of India and said it was a matter of collective pride for all 1.4 billion Indians.

“This honour is a symbol of the deep and eternal friendship between our two countries. Friends, this award is being conferred on a foreign leader for the very first time, and this reflects the exceptional depths of our special relationship.

“The ties between India and TT are rooted in our shared history and cultural heritage. It was 180 years that the people from India, for the very first time, came to these shores, laying the foundations of our everlasting friendship. Though their hands were empty, their hearts were full, enriched with the values, traditions, cultural diversity of the Indian civilisation. The seeds of harmony and goodwill they sowed have today blossomed into the progress and prosperity of TT.”

The ORTT, formerly known as the Trinity Cross, was presented to three foreign nationals on previous occasions, according to former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne. These were in 1973 to the Foreign minister of Brazil, in 1993 to Derek Walcott, a St Lucian national, and in 1999 to the Commonwealth Secretary General, a Nigerian national.

Modi said it was a matter of great pride that the Indian community here continues to preserve our shared traditions, culture, and customs with such care and devotion. He said cultural connections between the two nations are visible in every nook and corner. He said Kangaloo and Persad-Bissessar were the best brand ambassadors of the community.

Modi said Kangaloo’s ancestors hail from Tamil Nadu, the land of Saint Thiruvalluvar. He quoted this saint in Hindi, which he said translated to, “‘a strong nation possesses six qualities: a brave army, patriotic citizens, good resources, good leadership, a strong defence, and reliable friendly countries who always stand by them.’ TT is such a friend for India. “Our relationship carries the excitement of cricket and the flavour of Trinidad pepper. When the rhythms of the calypso meet the beat of the tabla, our relationship becomes an exquisite symphony. The deep cultural connect between our two peoples is one of the greatest strengths of our partnership.”

Modi said he saw the award of the ORTT as a responsibility to further strengthen the relationship between India and TT.

“As a close friend and trusted partner, India has always focused on capacity building and skill development for the people of TT. For India, TT is not just an important partner in Caricom, but also a very vital global partner. Our partnership holds great significance for the entire global south. As two vibrant democracies, we will continue to work together for the well-being of not just our own people, but also for the greater good of humanity. This honour will inspire us to continuously scale new heights in every facet of our relationship.”

Kangaloo said a feeling of tremendous joy filled her heart when Modi arrived in TT. She said this replaced the “serious tabanca” she had been nursing after not being able to visit India in January.

“I was supposed to be in India earlier this year. Heaven had smiled on me and blessed me with the incredible honour of being the chief guest at the Republic of India’s 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. I wasn’t able to attend. Circumstances conspired and made it impossible for me to do so. I was extremely disappointed and I confess I have been carrying something of a residual sadness about it since then.

“With the arrival in TT of the honourable Sri Narendra Modi, all of that residual sadness left me. A feeling of tremendous joy overcame me and filled my heart and I know that all of us feel the same way. Sri Narendra Modi’s visit has made the hearts of all of TT immensely glad. TT is immensely glad to have been able to bestow upon you sir, our nation’s highest honour in recognition of the tremendous work that you have done with our nation over the years and the kindness and the generosity which you have always shown to our country, and indeed our region.”

The medal was awarded to Modi in the sphere of global statesmanship, bilateral and diplomatic relations.

Kangaloo said Modi’s kindness and generosity to the people of TT are legendary and had been shown time and time again.

“…including during the crisis of the covid19 pandemic, when 40,000 doses of covid19 vaccines arrived in TT as a result of your personal intervention and action. That act of kindness only further strengthened the longstanding relationship between the governments and people of both of our countries.”

She said the hearts of the people of TT were once again joined with the hearts of the people of TT through the conferring of the ORTT and the indestructible bond between the countries. She invited Modi to visit again.

“Although this your second stay with us is short, we hope that you will find it as rewarding and as enjoyable as we have found it to host you. We look forward to your third visit, which we hope can be soon and which we hope can be longer.”