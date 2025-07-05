Many destitute people in US

THE EDITOR: The New York Times of July 1 had a headline stating that the "Poorest Americans dealt biggest blow under Senate Republican tax package."

This is Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" which overwhelmingly favours the wealthy.

At the time of writing, the bill was passed in the US Senate and the US Congress was about to vote on it. It was expected to pass because the Republicans now appeared to have enough votes.

This bill will affect 22 million Americans age 50 and over. Almost ten million will lose their Medicaid coverage by 2034. There will also be reduced access to health and long-term care services for people who stay in the programme.

God has started to fulfil my deceased uncle's vision (revealed September 3, 1978) of many destitute people in the US, around the time of its 400th anniversary.

It will not happen overnight but over many, many years. We seem to be at the beginning of the fulfilment of that prophecy.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope