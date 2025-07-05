Let us be convicted Christians

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the audience after receiving the Order of the Republic of TT, this country's highest award, on July 4 at President's House, St Ann's. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: As I watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to TT broadcast live on TTT, I found myself both intrigued and unsettled.

Parts of his speech were delivered in Hindi – a language I don’t understand. In that moment, something struck me deeply: I don’t know the language of my ancestors. I felt a gap – not just in language, but in identity.

It raised an even deeper question: How come I am a Christian and I don’t follow the religion of my ancestors? Does that make me less authentic – even a “phony”?

I had to confront this honestly. Because one day I will give an account of the life I lived (Romans 14:12).

Modi’s visit also led me to ask: How should Christians respond when a non-Christian world leader, especially one of a different religion, visits our nation?

The Bible gives guidance: “Show proper respect to everyone…fear God, honour the emperor.” (1 Peter 2:17)

And again: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities…” (Romans 13:1)

As followers of Christ, we are called to live by truth and grace. We don’t celebrate false religion, but we do respect leaders – even when they differ from us.

Modi is a Hindu. I am a Presbyterian Christian. That difference matters – but Christ never taught us to meet differences with hate or arrogance.

Instead, he said: “You are the light of the world…Let your light shine before others…” (Matthew 5:14–16)

So no, I do not feel ashamed of being a Christian. I follow Christ not out of rebellion, but out of conviction (John 14:6).

Christianity isn’t a denial of my heritage; it’s a fulfilment of my spiritual identity.

Let us respect leaders, stand firm in truth, and live with love and consistency.

Let’s not be passive or inherited Christians, but convicted ones.

DR LESTER PHILIP

via e-mail