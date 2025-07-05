Lawyers honour late Marlon Moore, Justice Guy Hannays with cricket match

The Trinidad and Tobago Lawyers' Cricket Association cricket teams at the Marlon Moore Memorial match. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Lawyers’ Cricket Association (TTLCA) recently honoured the lives and legacies of late cricket enthusiasts and attorneys-at-law Marlon Moore and Justice Guy Hannays, at the Marlon Moore Memorial match, which bowled off recently at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Moore and Hannays were longstanding members of the TTLCA and West Indies Lawyers’ Cricket Association.

The Marlon Moore XI (TTLCA 2) defeated a Justice Guy Hannays XI (TTLCA 1) by 40 runs to claim the crown.

Batting first, the Moore XI posted 178/7 after 30 overs, with Junior Mearns (56) and Harrynaringh (44) leading the charge with the bat. In reply, the Hannays’ XI showed fight but were bundled out for 138 inside 27 overs.

Top scorers for the losing team were Richard Rojas (36) and Shashi Seecharan (32 not out). Moore XI's Bryan Basdeo (2/16), Josiah Gajadhar (2/17) and Aarion Mohammed (2/26) were among the wickets.

The TTLCA statement said the late Moore and Hannays made “valuable contributors to the foundation and longevity of these entities which continue to honour them."

Members of the Moore family were present at the event as well as several members from the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School Legal Aid Clinic where he worked, and other members of the legal fraternity.

Summarised Scores:

Marlon Moore XI: 178/7 (30) – Junior Mearns 56, Harrynarine Singh 44; Jayden Sadaphal 2/27, Richard Rojas 2/29, Chris Singh 2/31 vs Justice Guy Hannays’ XI: 138 all out (26.2) – Richard Rojas 36, Shashi Seecharan 32 not out.; Bryan Basdeo 2/16, Josiah Gajadhar 2/17, Aarion Mohammed 2/26 – Marlon Moore XI won by 40 runs.

Guy Hannays XI: Shashi Seecharan (captain), Keshav Bahadursingh (vice-captain), Justice Joseph Tam, Christopher J. Vieira-Tam, Kevon Persad, Narendra Latchman, Shaun Teekasingh, Dyanand Patrick, Richard Rojas, Hemant Ragbir, Chris Singh, Jayden Sadaphal, Aarush Shivali.

Marlon Moore XI: Craig Beepath (captain), Akash Ramroop (vice-captain), Harry Singh, Kevin Ramsumair, Ravi Rajah, Aaron Chinibas, Bryan Basdeo, Jesse Rampersad, Junior Mearns, Zachary Basanta, Ricaldo Ruiz, Josiah Gajadhar, Areon Mohammed.