Indian Prime Minister's whirlwind visit to Trinidad and Tobago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to guests at a community diaspora event at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, on July 3. - Photo by Innis Francis

In a whirlwind two-day visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on July 3, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM since 1999.

What followed was a spectacle of culture, ceremony and a fair bit of chaos – both on the ground and across the ever-feverish world of social media.

As the US$980 million Boeing 777, Air India One, touched down around 3.30 pm, Modi was first greeted on the plane by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers.

He emerged minutes later, with his hands clasped in front of his face, bowing – a sign of respect – amid the applause from the supporters who had gathered on the tarmac.

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who had extended the invitation to Modi shortly after the UNC's election victory on April 28, greeted him warmly. She was accompanied by three children who gave Modi bouquets of flowers.

Persad-Bissessar’s entire cabinet lined the red carpet, later getting their chance to greet the PM.

The 74-year-old Indian leader was then treated to a choreographed and carefully curated cultural performance that highlighted TT’s multicultural society.

Performances included the Defence Force band, which played Machel Montano and Drupatee's Real Unity.

FCB Dragon Boys tassa band, Sangre Grande Ramleela Committee dancers, a rhythm section, moko jumbies, and African dancers were also on show.

Modi also took time to meet and greet a select group of enthusiastic supporters, citizens who were required to apply and receive clearance from the Indian High Commission to access the tarmac.

And while those fortunate few described him as humble and gracious, elsewhere across the country, motorists fumed at traffic delays.

Thousands of motorists found themselves gridlocked for hours along the Eastern Main Road, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Uriah Butler Highway and Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Nothing of this nature was communicated to the media or public for July 3.

Heavily armed police sealed off these major arteries to ensure the Prime Minister’s seamless transfer from Piarco International Airport to the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain and later to the National Cycling Centre in Couva, where a grand community diaspora event awaited.

At the event, in an effort to strengthen ties between both nations, Modi invited TT citizens to come to India.

He announced his government will be offering the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago.

The OCI card is the primary document that provides benefits for residing, working and travelling in India.

Its holders have benefits such as the ability to live, work and travel freely within India without needing a separate visa.

The jam-packed day was not over for Modi, as he then made his way to the Diplomatic Centre where he was treated to a dinner.

A photo from UNC's Facebook captured a light-hearted moment – both prime ministers were leaned in, fully immersed, devouring doubles.

On the morning of July 4, Modi made his way to the President's House in St Ann's where President Christine Kangaloo presented the country's highest award – the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) – to him.

On popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), hundreds of citizens were upset at Modi being awarded the ORTT.

Discourse continued over the course of his visit, many comparing the effects some faced to the 2009 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that was held in Port of Spain.

Modi has received more than two dozen civilian honours from various foreign nations. He is the most internationally decorated Indian leader ever.

Modi also addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on July 4. He hoped for improved bilateral relations on several fronts as India continues its efforts to promote development of the Global South.

The Global South broadly comprises Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia (excluding Israel, Japan, and South Korea), and Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

He identified the provision of machinery for local agro-processing activities, collaboration in manufacturing and continued access to healthcare as some areas where TT-India relations would be strengthened.

Modi also gifted 2,000 laptops for TT's students. After the address, Modi and Persad-Bissessar took part in planting a "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) outside the Rotunda of the Red House.

Modi made his way back to Piarco International Airport, where he is expected to travel to Argentina.

On his Facebook, he thanked the country for their hospitality and moments "that will never be forgotten."