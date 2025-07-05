Indian Prime Minister gifts 2,000 laptops to Trinidad and Tobago students

TRADE TALKS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during bilateral talks in the Max Richards Diplomatic Reception Lounge at Red House, Port of Spain, on July 4. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the pupils of TT some 2,000 laptops, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced at a joint assembly of both Houses of Parliament at the Red House, Port of Spain, on July 4.

“Thank you for your gift of 2,000 laptops,” Persad-Bissessar declared.

A joint statement between India and TT later on referenced the laptops.

“Prime Minister Modi lauded Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar’s ambitious vision of digitising education and announced a gift of 2,000 laptops to support TT’s flagship educational programme.”

Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nicholas Morris read out a statement after the two leaders signed bilateral agreements at the Rotunda after the joint assembly had ended.

These were summed up in a statement sent to reporters titled, Education: Provision of 2,000 laptops.

“Secondary school students – the donation will support the digitisation of the local education system as part of the laptop programme for secondary school students.”

The revival of the school laptop programme was a major platform of the UNC’s campaign in the general election which swept them into office on April 28.

The first Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration (2010-2015) had distributed thousands of laptops to form one secondary school pupils nationwide.

In her speech, she listed other gifts to TT from the Modi administration.

“India’s status as the world’s pharmacy is well established, with institutions like Serum Institute and Cipla saving lives globally. Just this morning, I used Cipla imported from India.

“We are partnering with Indian pharmaceutical leaders to establish local drug manufacturing facilities, bio-tech parks, and tele-medicine networks, thereby enhancing health resilience and creating high-quality jobs.”

She said India has also pledged support for, among other initiatives, a Jaipur Foot camp, dialysis units, and sea ambulances, initiatives that will directly benefit communities in TT.

Amid potential TT-India energy projects, Persad-Bissessar said, “TT is proud to join India-led initiatives, such as the Global Bio-fuels Alliance, and we thank Prime Minister Modi for presenting a solar rooftop system, a symbol of our shared commitment to sustainable energy.”

She suggested TT was adopting India’s UPI system, a method of money transfer. The two nations would collaborate on stack tools – which are used to create apps, websites or video games – such as India’s Aadhaar and DigiLocker. On national security, she hailed India’s help in security training, the promise of a regional forensic sciences centre and offer of a Sachet disaster alert system.

“In conclusion, this visit is more than a diplomatic milestone – it marks the dawn of a renewed South-South partnership grounded in shared history and forward-looking purpose.

“From cane fields to digital frontiers, India and TT now walk as strategic partners. Here in this Parliament, we are reminded that our bond is built on mutual respect, enduring values, and love.”

Persad-Bissessar recalled the earlier award of the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) to Modi, as one of the world’s “most respected, admired, and visionary leaders” who has repositioned India as a dominant global power.

“The citizens of TT also express our heartfelt gratitude for India’s compassionate humanitarian gift of vaccines and medical supplies during the covid19 pandemic.

“When some countries chose to hoard vaccines and medical supplies, Shri Modi ensured that the smallest and most vulnerable countries around the world received aid.

“At that moment, India again proved to us that it was a trusted friend and reliable partner.”

Modi earlier said within India’s Global South engagement, TT was a priority for his government, with “no limit” to both nations’ co-operation.

He sat in the Speaker’s Chair, a gift from India to TT, flanked by Speaker Jagdeo Singh and Senate President Wade Mark, with an audience that included former president Anthony Carmona, former speaker Nizam Mohammed, former governor of the Central Bank Winston Dookeran, current governor Larry Howai and Auditor General Jaywantie Ramdass.

Starting by offering the traditional Indian “namaste” greeting of both hands up held together – which most government members returned – he said he felt a deep sense of emotion seated in a chair that represented the deep friendship between India and TT. Modi then departed from English to speaking about five or six sentences in Hindi.

Returning to English, he said both nations were “proud democracies and pillars of strength in the modern world.”

He said in India democracy was not just a political system but a way of life. Lightening the mood, he said, “Indians are among the best fans of the West Indies cricket team. We cheer for them with all our heart except when they are playing against India.”

He said the tabla, a drum from India, is played with the steelpan, and said East Indians have excelled in fields from politics to poetry and from calypso to chutney music. Modi hailed the people of TT for building a nation whose motto is Together we aspire, together we achieve.

Saying he accepted the ORTT with humility and on behalf of India’s 1.4 billion people, he said, “I dedicate it to the ancestral ties between our two nations.”

Modi said Parliament included a high number of women members. He quoted a traditional saying, “One daughter brings as much happiness as ten sons.”

Earlier Modi had hailed the fact of TT having two women leaders in the persons of Persad-Bissessar as PM and Christine Kangaloo as President, dubbing them “daughters of the Indian diaspora.”

As he recounted India’s modern achievements such as space exploration, business start-ups, education and enterprise.

He said, “We are giving India a new future.”

In an apparent reference to the 1990 attempted coup, he said the Red House had witnessed the wounds of terrorism, which he described as the “enemy of humanity.”

“We thank the people and the government of this country for standing with us in our fight against terrorism.

“All of you as members of Parliament have a vital role in shaping the future.”

Later, in the Rotunda Modi posed for photos with the TT press corps and then with government ministers.

The two leaders planted and together watered a Neem tree in the Red House grounds, after which they presented a Neem plant to each of five pupils from schools nationwide.

Sounding quite serious, he made one small girl promise to take good care of her plant. He left went to Piarco International Airport, to head to Argentina and then Brazil for a BRICS meeting.