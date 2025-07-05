Fraser bags U19 silver at World Table Tennis Youth Contender

Chloe Fraser -

Chloe Fraser added another medal to her World Table Tennis Youth Contender Caracas campaign when she battled to girls U19 singles silver at the Gimnasio de Tenis de Mesa Francisco Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 4.

After powering to gold in the U17 division three days ago, Fraser proved it was no fluke as she advanced to the trophy match in the higher age category.

However, fellow finalist and Indian player Prisha Goel made sure the TT player would not return home with two gold medals as she defeated Fraser 11-5, 11-2, 11-2 in the final.

In the earlier rounds on July 4, Fraser swept Venezuelan Zurisadai Espinoza 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-4) in the quarter-final, then disposed of another Venezuelan Dakota Ferrer in straight sets (11-8, 11-8, 12-10) in the semis.

And in the U19 mixed doubles, Fraser and compatriot Gabriel John were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing 3-1 to Venezuelan pair of Carlos Rios and Natahcha Dennys Mata Aponte.

Fraser is the only TT athlete, so far, to medal at the championships.