Five shot near Sangre Grande construction site

- File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

FIVE men were shot and wounded as they drove onto a construction site in Sangre Grande early on July 5.

Police said around 12.45 am on July 5, five men in a black hatchback Nissan Tiida were heading west on Katwaroo Trace, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, when they reached a construction site.

They reported hearing several gunshots and were hit multiple times.

One of the men jumped out of the car and hid in a yard while the driver of the car drove to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Police from the Eastern Division Task Force responded and took the man who jumped out of the car to the hospital.

Police found 13 9mm spent shells at the scene of the incident.

All five men were said to be in a stable condition.

PC Samuel is continuing enquiries.