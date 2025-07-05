Cop charged with 6 offences after nightclub shooting

A 34-YEAR-OLD police constable from Sangre Grande was charged after a shooting incident at a nightclub in Sangre Grande on June 20.

After advice, WPC Joseph who was conducting investigations, charged Akel Hypolite with larceny from the person, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

These charges stem from a June 20 incident where a 35-year-old woman was shot and injured.

Police said around 3.45 am on June 20, the woman and a friend were at Club Etings in Sangre Grande.

When the friend went to the bathroom, she heard a gunshot. As she came out, the injured woman began walking toward her, before falling. She was shot in her left thigh and taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Crime scene investigators visited Club Etings and found one 9mm spent shell casing.

Hypolite was arrested on July 1 and charged on July 4. His case will be heard before the North Masters High Court on July 7.

The investigation was spearheaded by Insp. Harper and supervised by Sgt Ramdeen and Cpl Mahadeo.

WPC Joseph was also assisted by officers from Sangre Grande CID.