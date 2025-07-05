Browne: Kamla sitting out Caricom meeting sends all the wrong signals

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR will not attend what would have been her first Caricom meeting since becoming prime minister for the second time. It's a move which former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne believes sends "all the wrong signals" to regional partners.

The 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community will take place from July 6-8 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs on July 5 said its minister, Sean Sobers, would lead the delegation which includes Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, the ministry's acting permanent secretary Randall Karim, Caricom Ambassador Ralph Maharaj and Caricom and Caribbean Affairs director Ayesha Wharton.

Dr Browne slammed the decision in a post on his Facebook page, saying it sent the wrong message to regional counterparts.

"Sending Ministers Sean Sobers and Roger Alexander in her stead does not compensate for her absence from these discussions with regional counterparts, particularly as Minister Sobers did not say one word at the recently held COFCOR (Council for Foreign and Community Relations) meeting 'which he participated in virtually.'"

The COFCOR meeting was held in St Kitts and Nevis from May 8-9. Dr Browne questioned the decision to attend the meeting virtually during a senate sitting on July 1.

Responding on behalf of Sobers, leader of government business Darrell Allahar said it was mainly due to cost efficiency "in recognition of the immediate need to embrace financial prudence."

He said Belize, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines attended the meeting in a hybrid format. While Browne insinuated that Sobers did not contribute on several key issues, Allahar said matters discussed were sensitive and could not be discussed publicly, other than what would be posted on Caricom's website.

Responding to Browne's statement on the upcoming Caricom meeting, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath told Newsday having only assumed office about two months now, there is a lot on her plate that requires her immediate attention. He said the prime minster is in constant communication with her regional counterparts and they were understanding of this.

"Caricom heads from time to time may not be able to participate in person so Mrs Persad-Bissessar is not in a unique situation...I'm not even sure at this stage that all Caricom heads are heading to Jamaica. I think there may be an instance or two other heads may be attending in person. But as I said, Minister Sobers is quite competent. I think he's demonstrated that over the last couple of days with the very successful handling of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's visit and he's been briefed in terms of what needs to be addressed and Trinidad and Tobago's position on some of these issues."

The ministry's release said Persad-Bissessar sent written greetings to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and briefed her ministers on the critical role placed by her administration on relations between Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom. It said she also held virtual discussions with regional counterparts to discuss Trinidad and Tobago's positions on matters on the agenda such as the Caricom Single Market and Economy, advancing the Caricom Agri-Food Systems agenda and report from the Prime-Ministerial Sub-Committee on External Negotiations.

The release said Sobers will also engage in bilateral discussions with Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson-Smith on matters of mutual interest between both countries including regional energy initiatives, trade and investment relations, cultural exchanges, immigration issues, and potential areas of co-operation in national and regional security.

It said Alexander is also set to engage with Jamaica's National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, Minister of National Security on matters of mutual concern. Alexander will also participate in the Jamaica Constabulary Force Security Technology Expo from July 6-8 in Montego Bay.

Persad-Bissessar, 73, just concluded a hectic two-day official visit from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.