TT athletes stopped at airport, no vaccine card, out NACAC Championships

Gloria Henry. -

MONTHS of training went down the drain for eight Trinidad and Tobago athletes as Copa Airlines allegedly refused to allow them to board their flight to Nicaragua on July 4, for their participation at the NACAC U13 and U15 Age Group Championships, scheduled for July 5-6.

According to a source close to the team, TT were supposed to leave around 3.45 am, but they were told that a yellow-fever vaccine certificate was required to board.

A yellow-fever vaccine certificate is not required for all visitors to Nicaragua, but a source close to the team said they were told that TT was recently added to the list of high-risk countries that require the vaccine.

Newsday understands that the athletes and coaches - all from Tobago - have returned home.