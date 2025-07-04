Third annual Evolution Cup set for July 5-6

Members of Evolution FC's under-6 team at the 2024 Evolution Cup. - Photo courtesy Evolution FC -

Chaguanas-based club Evolution FC will be hosting their third annual youth football tournament – Evolution Cup – at Edinburgh 500 recreation ground in Chaguanas from July 5-6.

The tournament will see ten clubs participating across six age groups in a bid to fend off hosts Evolution, who have entered teams in each age group category. The age groups which will be contested are under-7, under-9, under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-17. The under-7 and under-9 categories, which will take the form of small-goal matches, will be played on July 5, to go along with the under-11 and under-13 categories. The under-11 and under-13 age groups will be played in seven-aside and nine-a-side formats respectively, with the teams set to contest 15-minute halves.

The under-15 and under-17 age groups will be played on July 6, with these matches taking the shape of the traditional 11-a-side setup. The matches in these age groups will be contested via 20-minute halves.

All groups in the tourney will be played via a round-robin format, with the under-11 and under-13 age groups having the most entries with six teams apiece.

Evolution FC apart, clubs set to feature in the competition are Belmont Academy of Football Excellence, Betis Academy, FC Tigers, MonstaMentality Junior Football Academy, Pro Series, Santa Cruz United, Talent and Energy FC, Union Hall United and Waterloo Tigers.

Last year, Santa Cruz certainly left their mark in Chaguanas as they won the under-12 and under-14 age groups. Bambinos FC (under-6), Concept Coaching (under-8), Union Hall (under-10), Malick Blue Lions (under-18) and the home team Evolution (under-16) were also among the winning teams at the 2024 edition.