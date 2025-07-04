Table tennis sensation Chloe Fraser chases more glory at in Caracas

Trinidad and Tobago table tennis star Chloe Fraser will look to add to her girls' under-17 singles title when she contests the quarterfinal stage of the under-19 singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Caracas at the Gimnasio de Tenis de Mesa Francisco Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela on July 4.

In the girls' under-19 singles on July 3, Fraser continued her fine play when she cruised through the group phase to book her spot in the quarterfinals. In group four, Fraser topped Venezuela's Camila Gomez and Natacha Mata to top the group. Fraser won both the matches in straight sets, with her 11-7, 11-3, 13-11 victory over Mata being followed by a 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 triumph over Gomez.

In the last eight, Fraser will have to conquer Venezuelan opposition again when she faces Zurisadai Espinoza from 12 pm.

On the second night of action on July 2, Fraser delivered as she impressively played her way to the girls' under-17 singles title.

Having got the better of Espinoza and Dakota Ferrer in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, Fraser was dominant against Antigua and Barbuda's Stuti Kashyap in the final as she got a straight sets victory to claim the crown. Fraser won the first set 11-6 and was pushed by Kashyap in the next two sets, but the former held her own to take those sets 12-10 and 11-9 for the overall 3-0 win to seal the title.

Earlier on July 2, Fraser and Venezuela's Ferrer had an almighty battle in their semifinal, with the Trinidadian player eventually winning 3-2 in an enthralling clash.

Also on July 3, Fraser's TT compatriot Gabriel John was knocked out of the group phase in the boys' under-19 singles event. In group three, John had a tough time against his Venezuelan counterparts as he lost in straight sets to both Carlos Rios (11-2, 11-9, 11-8) and Yeifrer Soteldo (11-8, 11-7, 11-3).