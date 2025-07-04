Sewa TT volunteers power successful Modi event

Volunteers from Sewa TT outside the National Cycling Centre in Couva on Thursday before the start of the Namaste Modi community diaspora event. - Photo courtesy Sewa TT

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago went off seamlessly and further strengthened existing cultural, economic and political ties between the two nations.

One of the major events held specifically for Modi’s brief visit was the community diaspora gala on Thursday evening at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Behind the scenes at this event, ensuring the smooth flow of patrons, efficient check-ins and even last-minute parking arrangements, was a remarkable team of volunteers from Sewa TT.

This fully voluntary organisation proved, yet again, its extraordinary capacity for co-ordination and complex event management when it undertook the major task of overseeing the management of arriving guests and dignitaries at the community diaspora event.

And all of this with a mere week’s notice from the organisers of the event which included the Indian High Commission in Port of Spain and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

Sewa International TT is more than just a group of volunteers, the official said, it’s a movement rooted in the noble Hindu tradition of selfless service, driven by the purpose of if not eliminating, at least reducing, social disparities and human suffering.

Sewa TT’s mission focuses on promoting volunteerism across all societal strata, fostering collaboration with like-minded organisations, both locally and internationally, and championing philanthropy from grassroots initiatives to corporate partnerships.

Orchestrating the diaspora event

The community diaspora event presented a unique challenge.

A Sewa TT official said the organisation was brought on board just about a week before Modi’s visit and tasked with managing critical logistical elements of the event.

“We were asked to handle the flow of patrons, the check-in process, and a few days before, we also took up responsibility for car parking arrangements, ushering and some of the hospitality,” the Sewa TT official told Newsday.

Despite this short notice, which came on the heels of Sewa TT’s highly successful and fully subscribed Annual 6K Run for Blood Donation, the volunteer organisation embraced the Namaste Modi challenge head-on.

On the day of the event, 165 dedicated volunteers were mobilised. The Sewa TT representative highlighted the difficulty of assembling such a large volunteer force at short notice, especially since finding competent individuals who could take time off their regular jobs and dedicate personal resources, was key.

Moreover, they faced the task of ensuring that volunteers, many of whom were meeting for the first time, could work together seamlessly on complex tasks.

“As volunteers, they are not like a regular company that does large event management that could have staff meetings and dedicate times during the day. All planning had to be done in the free time and after hours of volunteers’ regular working time,” the representative said, underscoring the immense personal sacrifice involved.

Nevertheless, the volunteers motored on. Many arriving as early as 10 am on Thursday and left close to midnight.

This event is the latest in a long list that shows Sewa TT’s profound impact. Their list of achievements in volunteer co-ordination and crisis management is extensive and includes:

Pandemic Response:

During the pandemic, Sewa TT managed the largest mass vaccination site in the nation, facilitating the vaccination of an astounding 25 per cent of all vaccines administered in TT over a four-month period. This was a monumental undertaking, requiring meticulous planning and the tireless efforts of their volunteer network.

Blood Donation Drives:

For many years, Sewa TT has been a consistent leader in increasing the nation’s blood supplies, co-ordinating the most voluntary blood donations in the country.

Disaster Relief:

The organisation regularly provide thousands of cooked meals and lead rescue and rehabilitation efforts during natural disasters, all on a 100 per cent voluntary basis, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid.

The Sewa TT representative told Sunday Newsday that what enables Sewa TT to achieve such remarkable feats on a purely voluntary basis is exceptional leadership, systematic planning and of course, a cadre of very dedicated volunteers. “We have leadership that is thoughtful, leads by example, is very comprehensive, and pays attention to details,” the representative said.

This leadership cultivates an environment where volunteers not only take instructions well but also work with “military precision.” This discipline and selflessness are not accidental; they are capacities built over years of consistent engagement in Sewa’s numerous projects.

This high level of co-ordination and efficiency is achieved through regular practice and engagement in the many Sewa projects conducted throughout the year, allowing volunteers to continuously build and hone their skills.