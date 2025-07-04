Seth Thong, Anthony Allum cop Jr CASA boys' doubles title

Trinidad and Tobago’s Seth Thong, left, and Anthony Allum celebrate winning men’s doubles gold at the 2025 Jr CASA squash tournament in Cayman Islands on July 2. - TT Squash Association

TRINIDAD and Tobago concluded their 2025 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships with a golden finish in the boys’ doubles event at South Sound Squads Club in the Cayman Islands on July 2.

Seth Thong, who captured the boys’ U19 individual silver one day prior, partnered with compatriot Anthony Allum to claim top honours on the final day.

The unseeded duo delivered a fearless showing by defeating the third-seeded US Virgin Islands’ team of Daniel and Oliver Henderson in two straight games.

Thong/Allum won the opener 11-6 and rallied to a close 11-10 triumph in the second to seal the win.

On their way to the final, the TT pair came from behind to defeat Vincentians Aiden DeFreitas and Jayden George 10-11, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarter-final. They then got past Guyana’s second-ranked team of Shiloh Asregado and Justin Ten Pow 11-7, 11-9, before dominating the USVI duo in the trophy match.

Thong and Allum’s final-day triumph added the lone gold medal to TT’s overall tally. The team finished with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

In the girls’ doubles, Gia Churn and Aaniyah Ramdeen were eliminated in their quarter-final fixture 10-11, 4-11 by Guyana’s Emily Fung A Fat and Kaylee Lowe.

Likewise, in the mixed doubles, TT’s Ross D’Juran and Josie Thong were eliminated 8-11, 9-11 by Jamaicans Ethan Miller and Elle Wilson in the quarters.

On July 1, Seth Thong and Gia Ghuran battled to silver in the boys U19 and girls U13 singles respectively, while Aaniyah Ramdeen and Josie Thong each earned bronze in the girls U13 and U17 singles.

TT Jr CASA Teams

Boys

U19 Seth Thong, Anthony Allum (captain), Nicholas Lequay, Sanjiv Mungal,

U17 Matteo Felician-Baird, Matthias Matura,

U15 Ross D’Juran, Nixon Benedict Callender II

U13 Vithala Chattergoon, Coen Mack

U11 Evan Ghuran

Girls

U19 Elise Mathura

U17 Josie-Marie Thong (captain),

U15 Aaniyah Ramdeen

U13 Gia Ghuran, Saanvi Chattergoon,

U11 Lara Allum, Jess D’Juran