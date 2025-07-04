SEA results in, top cop offers encouragement

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. -

AS STUDENTS prepare to begin the transition from primary to secondary school after the release of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results at 11 pm on July 3, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro has congratulated them and shared a message of encouragement.

In a statement issued on July 4, Guevarro said it was a big day for the students.

“I remember my own journey through school. It wasn't always easy, and the path wasn't perfect. But I worked hard, stayed focused, and believed in myself – and that made all the difference. Your results today, are just one part of a much bigger story,” he said.

“Whether you got exactly what you hoped for or not, hold your head high. You've completed an important step, and you should be proud. What matters now is what you do next – keep pushing, keep learning, and keep aiming high."

Guevarro, who attended Santa Maria RC School in Moruga before being transferred to Princes Town RC, urged the youngsters to enjoy the moment and get ready for all that lay ahead.

A total of 17,870 students, comprising 9,062 boys and 8,808 girls, sat the exam on April 10.

Students did not have to physically return to their primary schools to collect their results. The digital shift meant there were no lines outside schools in San Fernando when Newsday visited on July 4.

The Education Ministry, via its Facebook page on July 3, also offered words of support during the transition process.

“The transition from primary to secondary school can feel overwhelming for both students and parents. New environments, routines and expectations may create uncertainty, but with the right support, it can also be an exciting time of growth and opportunity,” part of a post said.

The ministry reminded parents that registration for students assigned to secondary schools must be completed by July 11. Those seeking to transfer their children to other schools must complete and submit a transfer request form within the same registration period. The deadline for transfer submissions is July 18.

For technical support related to the SEA results portal, the ministry advised parents to email seaonline.help@moe.gov.tt or reach out via Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

President of the National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA), Walter Stewart, said he was still gathering information on the results and would comment afterward.