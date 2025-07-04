Rain suspends day two play at Caribbean Golf Champs

Trinidad and Tobago golfer Chris Richards Jr. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

Day two (July 3) of the 2025 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship (Hoerman Cup) was interrupted by rain, resulting in the suspension of play at the Barbados Golf Club.

At the time of suspension, TT’s men’s team completed nine holes and maintained their strong position in second place, continuing to trail tournament leaders Puerto Rico.

TT’s team is made up of Chris Richards Jr, Liam Bryden, Ryan Gomez and Clint Alfred.

A TT Golf Association statement on July 3 said the women’s team remains “focused and determined, battling through challenging conditions as they work to climb the leaderboard.”

The women’s team comprises Victoria Seenath, Tori Defreitas-Baptiste, Isabella Ramdeen and Elise La Borde.

The second round resumes on July 4, with players set to complete their remaining holes before moving into the third round of competition.