Priority Bus Route open until 10 pm

Commuters board a PTSC bus servicing the San Fernando to Port of Spain route at the PTSC King's Wharf terminal. - File photo

THE Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has declared the Priority Bus Route open to light motor vehicles only from 1.30-10 pm on July 4.

The notice comes after standstill traffic occurred along the East-West corridor, including Port of Spain, and the Uriah Butler Highway on July 3 and 4 as a result of activities surrounding the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.