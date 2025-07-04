PM extends greeting to United States on 4th of July

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC. -

AS the US celebrates 249 years of independence, Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar is extending congratulations to its government and citizens.

In a statement on July 4, she said Trinidad and Tobago deeply valued the long-standing bonds of “friendship and mutual respect” shared with the US.

“Our nations are united by shared democratic principles, vibrant diaspora ties and ongoing co-operation in areas of security, education, trade and cultural exchange.

“The fourth of July stands as a powerful symbol of liberty, resilience and democratic ideals. As President Ronald Reagan once stated, ‘America is a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere.’

"This enduring commitment to liberty and justice has positioned the US as a source of inspiration and leadership across the globe.”

She said the government remained committed to strengthening its partnership with the US in the spirit of peace, prosperity and mutual advancement.

“May this celebration of independence be a time of national pride, reflection and renewed unity for all Americans, and may God always bless your nation. Happy fourth of July, America.”