"‘Numerical history’ was in Business Day article"

THE EDITOR: Reference is made to Mark Lyndersay's column of June 30, headed "Why FNP means exactly nothing."

The Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) acknowledges that this article is a commentary and therefore Lyndersay has the liberty to express his position. It is our respectful belief that this does not absolve him from reporting or stating the facts.

In an article by Newsday reporter Gregory McBurnie in the June 26 Business Day, it was reported that, “…with 1.8 million mobile subscribers in Trinidad and Tobago, there have been 250,000 ports in the mobile market since October 2016…approximately 50,000 customers switched (service) providers last year, with an average of 5,000 ports a month.”

This information was presented by Kurleigh Prescod, chief executive officer of TATT, at the official launch of fixed number portability (FNP) in TT, on June 25.

Lyndersay’s commentary was published days after McBurnie’s article. It is unfortunate that Lyndersay could state that, “…this grand announcement by TATT and the Ministry of Public Administration and AI did not reveal any numerical history to support number portability excitement.” The “numerical history” – the numbers – in addition to the many benefits of FNP to the public were reported in McBurnie’s article.

While Lyndersay is free to question, “…apart from businesses that want to hold onto vanity of well-distributed numbers, who needs FNP?”, it is the responsibility of TATT, the regulator of the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, to ensure a fair and competitive market for all customers.

Prescod, in his presentation at the launch of FNP, noted that compared to the mobile market, the fixed voice market is smaller with approximately 300,000 subscribers.

Prescod said it was important for these customers to have the same facility to switch providers as mobile customers do.

He added, “FNP allows you to make the switch and choose the best service provider that meets your needs without having to overcome that obstacle of the cost of switching.”

TATT acknowledges that the implementation of FNP has had its challenges, but TATT has stayed the course to provide the public, our most valued stakeholder, with the freedom to exercise choice. FNP means something…it means freedom to exercise your right to choose.

The media have a critical role in setting a narrative and TATT thanks you for the opportunity to continue this important conversation with the public on FNP and the freedom to choose your telephone service provider.

Corporate Communications Division

TATT