NPATT's new executive prepares for Christmas in July

National Parang Association of TT executive for 2025-2027. -

President of the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago Alicia Jaggasar has made a strong call for the survival, revival, and preservation of the Hispanic artform.

“Now is the time to unite our parang fraternity and fight for parang,” she said at the recently held annual general meeting which took place at the San Juan Government Primary School.

“Our accomplishments over the past two years lie in our ability to stand today undefeated as an association, battered and bruised but still standing, tempted and tried but still standing,” she told membership as she presented the President’s Report for the 2023-2025 period.

Jaggasar returned uncontested to the post following the election of officers.

Reflecting on last season, Jaggasar said 2024 was a very special season as the association was able to partner with homes in different communities for its House Parang Festival.

“We had a vision but did not know what would have been the outcome. The patrons and communities who experienced this festival were in high praises,” she said. “Our 2024 House Parang Festival was a hit in the communities visited. We are already being asked if we are having a repeat this year.

“Special mention must be made of the St Michael’s Parish in Maracas St Joseph led by Father Mikhail Woodruff. Father and the entire community work with us to produce the most successful of the house parang event. The parish is enthusiastic to work with NPATT again.

“Other parishes who supported us last season include St Anthony's RC in Point Fortin led by Fr Cornelius Phillip and Mary Immaculate Queen of the Universe RC in Bourg Mulatresse, led by Fr Hasley King.”

But before the 2025 parang season gets rolling, NPATT is preparing for its Christmas in July event – Parang Under the Stars 4. This will take place on July 26 at Estate 101, Maraval.

“Our Christmas in July fundraiser has been enjoyed from inception by all,” Jaggasar said. “We look forward to seeing our supporters and newcomers to this year’s edition. This year, it’s going to be a cocktail edition.”

Also in the works are the Junior Parang Festival, under the theme Un Solo Pueblo, and the possible revival of the parang competition for senior bands.

The executive for the new term also includes:

• Vice president – Henrietta Carter

• Treasurer – Kerrylee Chee Chow

• Secretary – Jenais Carter

• Assistant secretary – Kervin Preudhomme

• Public relations officer – Joanne Briggs

• Youth officer – Joseph Bertrand

• Committee members: Shaquille Headley; Yarelis Touissant; Cheriese Pierre; Chevonne Pierre

• Trustees: William Calliste; Lisa Lee