NAAA blames administrative oversight for TT pulling out NACAC Champs

NAAA general secretary Jehue Gordon. -

THE National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) has blamed "an administrative oversight" for national junior athletes being unable to attend the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-13 and Under-15 Age Group Championships in Nicaragua, from July 5-6.

However, the NAAA, in a media release on July 4, said the oversight was not on its part or TT manager Kelsey Toussaint-Reid but the host nation's local organising committee (LOC).

Months of training went down the drain for eight TT athletes as Copa Airlines refused to allow them to board their flight to Nicaragua on July 4.

According to a source close to the team, TT were supposed to leave around 3.45 am, but they were told that a yellow-fever vaccine certificate was required to board.

A yellow-fever vaccine certificate is not required for all visitors to Nicaragua, but visitors from high-risk countries are required to show the certificate.

The NAAA said everything was done before the trip to make the travel experience a smooth one. The NAAA release said the LOC in Nicaragua admitted they were at fault.

"Following immediate discussions with the LOC, it was confirmed that an error was made in classifying TT in a travel category that did not require a vaccination for entry into Nicaragua. While we acknowledge that international travel typically requires personal verification, team travel for competitions of this nature is heavily guided by the LOC’s instructions, as provided in the official manual."

The release said the TT athletes and officials are all vaccinated, but did not have their international vaccination cards on them. A letter from the LOC was presented to airport authorities showing that vaccinations were not required for entry into Nicaragua, but Copa Airlines were operating under different instructions.

The NAAA said it tried to make alternative arrangements, but no available flights were available to arrive in time for "for a fair and proper start to the competition."

The NAAA said it was "deeply saddened by these unfortunate circumstances.

"We are fully aware of the dedication, sacrifice, and preparation made by the athletes, their families, coaches, and support staff. It is particularly heartbreaking that these young athletes, who had earned their place through hard work and determination, were prevented from representing their country on the regional stage."

Four officials were expected to travel with the athletes including three coaches and one manager.

TT team: Gloria Henry, Shania Baynes (girls Under-13); Jeremiah Hector, Azzirion Williams (boys Under-13); Daija Reid, Ryanna Regis (girls Under-15); Jafari Edwards, Kerlon Henry (boys Under-15).