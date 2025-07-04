Move Diego parade to Morne Coco Road

Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The second annual military parade of the Diego Martin Borough Corporation, which celebrates its transition to a borough, is scheduled for July 11 at 10 am. The parade will proceed along the Diego Martin Main Road.

I recommend moving the parade route to Morne Coco Road in Petit Valley. Additionally, it would be great if both the mayor and the Member of Parliament for Diego Martin Central, Symon De Nobriga, could take the salute at the exit of Massy Stores at Alyce Glen.

This change would highlight the positive, or lack of, contributions the corporation, MP and councillors have made to Morne Coco Road.

C PETER

via e-mail