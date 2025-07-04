Motorists caught unawares as major roads blocked off

An image posted to social media, shows an armed soldier standing guard and preventing vehicles from accessing the ramp off the east-bound section of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on July 3 during the visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This ramp is a connector allowing vehicles from the highway to merge on to the Uriah Butler Highway at Grand Bazaar and then to Caroni and Central Trinidad. -

WHILE Trinidad was informed in advance of traffic restrictions to be implemented on July 4, as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his brief visit to this country, no such was warnings were given regarding July 3 – the day he arrived.

As such, hundreds motorists along sections of the Eastern Main Road, the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, the Uriah Butler Highway and the Solomon Hochoy Highway were caught in major traffic during the afternoon as armed police blocked off parts of Trinidad’s major road networks to facilitate the smooth transfer of Modi from Piarco International Airport to the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain and then the National Cycling Centre in Couva, the latter being the venue for a community diaspora event.

Around 4 pm, videos began popping up on social media of motorists stuck in traffic who vented their anger and frustration at being caught unawares.

All non-essential sections of the public service as well as all schools in Trinidad were closed for the day on Thursday to minimise traffic.

But based on the videos on social media, there were many hundreds of vehicles stuck in major traffic.

Plans for July 4

Between 10 pm July 2 and 10 pm on July 4, parking is prohibited on Dock Road, Post Office Road, and the western side of the northbound carriageway of Wrightson Road, between South Quay and Dock Road.

From 4 am to 2 pm on July 4, parking will also be restricted on certain streets in Port of Spain.

The St Ann’s taxi stand will be relocated from Hart Street to Queen Street between Frederick Street and Abercromby Street while the St James taxi stand will be moved from Hart Street to the northern side of Independence Square North between Frederick and Henry Street.

Parking restrictions in Port of Spain on July 4 will be from 4 am–2 pm. Parking restrictions include:

St Vincent Street between Gordon Street and Independence Square North

Sackville Street between Wrightson Road and St Vincent Street

Abercromby Street between Independence Square North and Park Street

Knox Street between Abercromby Street and Frederick Street

Duke Street between Frederick Street and Wrightson Road

Queen Street between Frederick Street and Abercromby Street

Hart Street

Cipriani Boulevard

Chancery Lane

Colville Street

Circular Road