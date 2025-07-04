Modi: No limits to Trinidad and Tobago-India co-operation

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the sky is the limit for co-operation between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

That co-operation, he continued, includes strengthening of TT-India bilateral relations on several fronts and TT's importance to India's efforts to promote the development of the Global South.

He made those comments during an address to a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate at Parliament in Port of Spain on July 4.'

"For us. There are no limits to our co-operation with you."

Modi said, "We will always be guided by your needs and your priorities."

He identified the provision of machinery for local agro-processing activities, collaboration in manufacturing and continued access to healthcare as some areas where TT-India relations would be strengthened.

Modi said India recognised the importance of TT in the Caricom region and as a gateway to Latin America.

In this regard, he continued, TT is well poised to help India in the furthering the development of the Global South.

The Global South broadly comprises Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia (excluding Israel, Japan, and South Korea), and Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Modi praised TT for holding a free and fair general election on April 28.

He also praised Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her re-election to office on that day and the large number of female parliamentarians in TT.

Modi said this is in keeping with efforts by the Indian parliament to ensure that women comprise 33 per cent of the parliament and state assemblies.

In her address to the joint sitting, Persad-Bissessar endorsed Modi's statement about strengthening India-TT ties.

"TT and India now walk as strategic partners."

Persad-Bissessar disclosed a partial trade scope agreement, bilateral investment treaty, collaboration in energy and health initiatives among some areas already being explored by both governments for deeper collaboration.

She thanked Modi for a gift of 2,000 laptop computers for TT's students.