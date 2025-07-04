Modi awarded Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

President Christine Kangaloo presents the Order of the Republic of TT, this country's highest award, to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at President's House, St Ann's, Port of Spain on July 4. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invested with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) by President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House, St Ann’s on July 4.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, Cabinet Ministers, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, members of India’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and other specially invited guests.

Following the short ceremony, Modi thanked Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the nation of TT for giving him the nation’s highest award.

He said the award further strengthens the ties between TT and India, which began 180 years ago when the first Indians from India arrived in this country.