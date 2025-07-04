Medication price blues

Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe - GREVIC ALVARADO

THE EDITOR: There's never a dull moment in the land of my birth, TT.

My wife and I are in our sunset years and we have been trying to deal with health many issues, so our doctors have been giving us prescriptions for medication to try and control them.

We would normally go to the distributors of the various prescribed medications and purchase for two months at any one time. Alas, we can no longer do this because of the recent ruling by the respective government agency, and now have to buy these medications from registered pharmacies.

There is a big difference in prices between the distributors and pharmacies. So be it, but every pharmacy has a different price. I therefore suggest that pharmacies' prices be controlled across the board, if not it gets cumbersome trying to get the best price. It’s a case of the elderly and not so elderly having to face elevated prices and problems in seeking the best price.

CDAP, while appreciated, does not offer many of the medications required. I urge the Minister of Health to please help create a level playing field in pricing among registered pharmacies.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin