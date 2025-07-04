Marubeni donation supports upkeep of Haven of Hope

From left, senior manager, Marubeni Power International Inc Keisuke Harada; assistant administrative manager at Haven of Hope Alario Mendoza; co-founder of Haven of Hope Pamela Bhagwandass; CEO of SWF&CO Sandra Welch-Farrell; managing director, Caribbean, MPII Mo Majeed; senior vice president, Operations, MPII Damián Obiglio after touring the Haven of Hope Children’s Home. -

The Haven of Hope Children’s Home, a sanctuary for at-risk youth in the lush rural community of Woodland in south Trinidad, will soon complete a series of home upgrades, thanks to a recent donation from Marubeni Power International Inc.

In a media release, Mo Majeed, chief operating officer/managing director, Caribbean, Marubeni Power International, Inc said, “Every year, Marubeni makes donations to critical social initiatives in Trinidad and Tobago.

“This year, our donations are focused on ensuring that child welfare organisations have the resources they need to thrive, particularly within south Trinidad communities. The Marubeni donation of US$7,000 will support the Haven of Hope’s plans for general maintenance and upkeep, such as fencing the property and the purchase of some new kitchen appliances, allowing the home to focus on other priority needs for its children.

Pamela Bhagwandass, who, together with her husband Steven, co-founded the home for abused and neglected children 14 years ago said, “We are very grateful for this donation which will certainly help make a difference in the daily lives of the children living here.

“We put our energy into making this home a true haven for our children, and we do as much as we can to encourage healthy extracurriculars and the holistic development of the children in our care.”

Marubeni has been a shareholder of PowerGen in TT for 18 years and has long been committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen communities across TT, the release said.

Headquartered in Japan, the Marubeni Corporation has offices in 67 countries and employs 45,000 people around the world. The corporation has a diverse range of business activities, including, but not limited to, power and energy.