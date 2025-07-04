Liverpool star Diogo Jota, brother Andre Silva die in car crash

Football fans stand next to tributes in memory of Liverpool player Diogo Jota at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool FC in Liverpool, on July 3. - AP Photo

The football world was sent into shock on July 3 when Liverpool and Portugal attacker Diogo Jota died in a car crash just after midnight near Zamora, Spain.

Jota's brother Andre Silva also died in the crash. According to numerous reports, Jota and Silva were the only occupants of a Lamborghini which went off the road on an isolated part of the highway. The impact of the crash saw the car engulfed with flames.

According to ESPN, a Spanish Civil Guard official said the driver was suspected to have lost control of the car after a tyre blew out. Authorities said it was unclear who was driving at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were reported to be in the crash.

Jota, 28, played over 180 games for 2024/25 English Premier League champions Liverpool and scored 65 goals for the club. Jota also had spells with FC Porto and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the Portuguese national team, Jota won the UEFA Nations League title twice and came on as a substitute in his country's nervy penalty shootout win over Spain in the Nations League final last month.

On a personal note, Jota tied the knot with longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22.

Silva, 25, had spells with Gondomar and Porto as a youth player and was last attached to FC Penafiel in the Portuguese second tier.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Jota was much more than just a player.

"What to say? What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words, but I do not," Slot said, via the club's website.

"My first thoughts are not those of a football manager. They are of a father, a son, a brother and an uncle and they belong to the family of Diogo and Andre Silva who have experienced such an unimaginable loss.

"For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a teammate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles, he was very special."

Portugal national team stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo also echoed heartfelt sentiments.

"Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the national team," Ronaldo said, via a social media post on July 3. "Just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."