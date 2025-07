Learned behaviour

THE EDITOR: Never ever worry even if things look bad.

Life is difficult. Please consider the following school of thought.

Children learn by observing their parents. My wife and I model the behaviour we want to see in our child. This is crucial.

Children are more likely to emulate actions rooted in empathy, respect, kindness.

TT, behaviour is learned. Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town