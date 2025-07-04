JTUM backs dismissed Cepep workers, not contractors

Scores of fired Cepep workers stage a demonstration outside the company's Ste Madeline headquarters on July 2. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) says it stands in unwavering solidarity with former workers of the Community Environment Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) affected by government’s recent decision to restructure the programme.

“JTUM recognises that Cepep workers represent some of the most vulnerable segments of the national workforce, many of whom rely on this employment as their sole means of financial survival and support for their families,” a statement from JTUM said on the night of June 2.

The statement came hours after the former workers, along with contractors, protested at Cepep’s office in Ste Madeleine, calling for rehire and answers. JTUM called for a reorganisation of the programme.

“With the need to survive, these workers have become dependent on the programme for their livelihoods, and it is therefore imperative that measures be put in place to mitigate the challenges that the workers will face whilst the transformation of the programme takes place.

“This may include temporary income support, placement in alternative state programmes, or direct financial assistance until a permanent resolution is established.”

The statement said any disruption to their income, especially at this time, had devastating implications for their daily lives, communities, and overall well-being.

JTUM highlighted that it was deeply concerned that the Cepep programme had “strayed far” from its founding principles.

“For, rather than uplifting the underprivileged, it has, in many instances, become an entity of political exploitation, where corrupt contractors forced workers to attend political rallies and meetings while neglecting those the programme was designed to help,” it said.

JTUM urged that the programme be realigned with its original mandate and vision.

It emphasised that Cepep was originally introduced as a stepping-stone programme aimed at providing skills development and employment opportunities for marginalised and vulnerable people.

“It was never intended to be a long-term or permanent employment solution. This is because its core purpose was to empower individuals and facilitate upward mobility while promoting environmental awareness,” the statement said.

“It was never created to serve as a politically manipulated resource or structure for political support.”

JTUM is led by Ancel Roget, who is also the president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union.

In the interim, JTUM urged that all workers' rights and well-being be protected and prioritised and that all workers be reintegrated into the new system with better terms and conditions.

The statement said, “These workers deserve sustainable jobs, job security, with proper terms and conditions. Our concern is not for the contractors.”

On June 27, an estimated 360 contractors were served termination letters with immediate effect, leaving approximately 10,500 workers unemployed.

Cepep falls under the purview of the Public Utilities Ministry, and line minister Barry Padarath said the move was caused by discrepancies in the hiring and operations of the company.

“JTUM also recommends that the ministry consider removing the Cepep operations from the control of corrupt private contractors, placing all workers directly under governmental agencies, such as the regional corporations or relevant ministries,” the statement said.

“This would definitely help eliminate inefficiencies and political interference and foster greater accountability.”

The statement concluded that it was time to return Cepep to its rightful path – a non-political, skills-based, environmentally conscious initiative designed to support those most in need.

Days ago, on June 30, Michael Annisette, general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc), said he stood in solidarity with the affected workers.

He also called on the government to absorb the workers into the existing contractual framework to protect their livelihoods.

An audit by the government is ongoing.