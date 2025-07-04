Joyful greeting for India's PM at Piarco Airport

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by supporters waving flags, as he arrives at the Piarco International Airport on July 3. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is on left. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

INDIA'S Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rapturous reception as he landed at Piarco International Airport on July 3.

Air India One, the US$980 million Boeing 777 used by that country’s prime minister, president and vice president, touched down smoothly at around 3.30 pm. Modi was first greeted on the plane by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers.

Modi emerged minutes later and stood on the aircraft stairs with his hands clasped in front his face while he bowed as a mark of respect amid raucous applause by supporters corralled behind barriers on the tarmac.

He was then met at the bottom of the stairs by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and three children – brothers brothers Kaveem and Keiron Newton, and reigning national junior chutney and calypso monarch Xhaiden Darius – who all offered Modi bouquets of flowers.

The 74-year-old, who was been India's PM since 2014, was escorted by Persad-Bissessar as he inspected the Air Guard officers assembled while the Army band played the national anthems of both countries.

Modi then was greeted by Persad Bissessar’s entire cabinet whose members lined the red carpet.

With a heavy police presence and multiple protocol officers, the entire affair was heavily scripted with little room for any protocol faux pas.

The Indian leader was treated to a choreographed and thoughtfully curated cultural performance that highlighted TT’s multicultural society.

The performance included the Defence Force band – which played Machel Montano and Drupatee's Real Unity – FCB Dragon Boys tassa band, Sangre Grande Ramleela Committee dancers, a rhythm section, moko jumbies, and African dancers.

Modi then shook hands with supporters who had to first apply to and get permission from the Indian High Commission to get the chance to meet him on the tarmac.

TT CULTURE ON DISPLAY

FCB Dragon Boys tassa band representative Nankissor Rampartap told Newsday he was overwhelmed by the experience.

Rampartap said the band was asked to perform a few weeks ago and immediately said yes when they were given the details of who they would be performing for.

He said the band felt proud and described their performance for Modi as one of the band’s greatest and happiness moments.

“It was one of the greatest feelings because to get this opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister of India and we feel very proud and honoured to be representing TT.

“We were in the blazing sun but it was worthwhile waiting there to see the PM visit our shores.”

Rampartap also noted the cultural fusion in the performance.

“It was an honour to represent TT with the tassa art form and collaborate with the African drummers, the Moko Jumbies, the traditional Indian dancers and African dancers.

He said the weeks of rehearsals leading up to the performance was worth it.

“This is something the world saw and over a billion people was viewing us. So it was very, very nice for us to be there.”

MODI'S HUMILITY PRAISED

A group of women who were among the supporters who met Modi on the tarmac said they were very happy to see Modi up close and personal. They praised humility.

“I like that he didn’t just walk on the red carpet. He walked where we were and came to shake our hands,” one of the women said.

Another chimed in, “Yeah, he came to meet the people and that was kind of humbling. It showed the kind of person he is and the level of humility he has.”

Another woman said she wished the experience never ended. “It was a fantastic experience. I don't want to wash my hands at all. That man’s hands are so soft and silky. I'm not washing my hand for as long as possible.”

They thanked the Indian High Commission for the opportunity to meet Modi and said they were pleased they were chosen.

“This is the first Indian prime minister I have ever seen in the country. It's been 27 years since the last Indian leader visited. So it's very nice to be part of this experience.”

Another woman stood nearby lamented that she was not lucky enough to be chosen to greet Modi. “I am one of those who didn't get to go in because our name wasn't chosen. It would have been a great opportunity to see him as this is a once a lifetime thing for us. So it was very disappointing, but the most important thing is that he came.”

'TT WILL BENEFIT'

With all the fanfare complete, attention now turns to the anticipated talks Modi will have with Persad-Bissessar and her cabinet.

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal told Newsday he expects these talks to focus on issues such as energy, national security and education.

“On the front burner are matters of national security, energy, tertiary education, training, skills development and technology. Several of these issues are on the agenda and we look forward to very fruitful visit from PM Modi and engagement with the delegation.”

Responding to reports that Modi’s two-day visit is part of the Indian’s government plan to shore up mineral resources including oil and gas for that country, Moonilal said the talks will go both ways with TT expecting to benefit as well.

“We expect to have some discussion on energy. India is a leader now in renewable energy, so we expect to speak about that as well.”

Moonilal, without being prompted, defended the decision to confer TT’s highest national award, the Order of the Republic of TT, on Modi.

“This is a highly symbolic appreciation for his service to humanity, to the globe and to the developing South. We have had a long-standing relationship with the people of India. (It is) not only an ancestral relationship, but deep relationships of culture, politics, economy. We hope to deepen that in the next coming day or two.”