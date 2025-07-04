'Jojo' gunned down in Tarodale

- File photo

AN altercation between two men on the afternoon of July 3 in Tarodale has left one man dead and the other on the run from police.

Labourer Georgio Young, 23, also known as JoJo, of Hope Street, died at the San Fernando General Hospital shortly after his arrival.

According to reports, Young was at Persistence Avenue in the same community around 2.30 pm, when he became involved in a heated argument with another man. The confrontation escalated into a struggle, during which the suspect pulled out a gun.

During the struggle, the weapon fell to the ground, but the suspect quickly retrieved it and shot Young, hitting him. Young fell into a nearby drain, and the shooter ran off.

A resident transported Young to the hospital and the Ste Madeleine police were notified. After Young was declared dead, officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were also contacted and visited the scene.

The suspect is described as a slim-built man of African descent. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and jeans.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.