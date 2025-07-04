Indian flags flutter as Modi arrives at Hyatt

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Thursday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

For the approximately 50 members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the experience was a mixed one, split between euphoria and disappointment.

Waving Indian flags, the Trinis gathered in the courtyard of the hotel, chanting “Modi, Modi,” dressed in their finest saris, shalwars and kurtas. A steelpan side played soca and calypso hits while the crowd waited on Modi’s arrival.

When Modi arrived, he exited his vehicle and interacted with the gathering, who cheered and chanted as he bowed to them with his hands at his forehead. He then entered the Hyatt where he greeted government ministers Barry Padarath, Saddam Hosein and others.

As Newsday and other local media were not allowed into the Hyatt courtyard or the building, reporters first spoke to a group of about 12 people who were also unable to join the main event as they did not provide their national IDs. They said they were part of a group invited by St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen and were appreciative of the opportunity.

One woman said, “We didn’t get to go inside, it’s true, but it’s OK now, we got to see him. This group couldn’t get inside because we didn’t have our IDs. I came for the spectacle. I came with a group, they asked us to come just to support and that is what we did.”

Others expressed disappointment that they were not able to participate.

One woman who came with her 14-year-old said she wasn’t able to join the gathering because her son didn’t have his ID and she chose to stay with him.

“It was right outside here, they shouldn’t do that. They should have just given everybody the opportunity to stand and see him.”

“It was a great opportunity for the younger generation to see history making. It’s like history in the making so it’s a great opportunity as a student.”

Newsday also interviewed people who were able to participate. Meena Seeraj, also from St Augustine, said it was a great experience.

“We know that our ancestors came from India and it’s a great opportunity to see that you know, he’s the prime minister of a billion and more people, we are proud that we are at least part of it, because our ancestors came from there. So this is a historical moment for us, being of East Indian, we are happy.”

One woman asked another who had been in the main group, “Allyuh get to touch?” To which she replied, "Touch what, he only come doing so (giving namaste and bowing).” One man said he didn’t see anyone as he was standing at the back of the crowd.

Another man, who gave his name as Vishnu, said the event was very touching.

“We are so happy we get him in Trinidad here, we welcome him with love and devotion. Everything was so nice and I hope everything is successful for everybody.”

After Modi entered the hotel, those outside dispersed.

When Newsday arrived approximately an hour before Modi was scheduled to arrive, they entered the lobby. Two security personnel from India, of which there were at least a dozen, asked Newsday to exit the lobby, saying it was not allowed for them to be there. This was surprising as the Office of the Prime Minister had included the Hyatt as part of the schedule which media were invited to cover.

As they were exiting, they were again asked to move along. While speaking to Hyatt personnel outside the building, a member of the security detail came outside to tell the Hyatt security that media were not allowed.

When the crowd had gathered, media were told they were not allowed to go past a certain point several yards away from the courtyard to take photos and video.